Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is here. The true wireless earbuds from Xiaomi has been one of the most anticipated products from the company. Now, that the device is here, it definitely looks underwhelming. For starters, Xiaomi did not offer a jaw dropping price or fancy features. However, none of that matters because Xiaomi has the reputation to come out stronger with its products. In the true wireless earbuds market, it is up against some tough competition. The biggest challenge comes from Realme Buds Air and Noise Shots X5 Pro. Here is how they stack up against each other.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro: Price

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is priced at Rs 4,999. However, it will be available with a discount of Rs 1,000 initially. The TWS earbuds will be available for Rs 3,999 from May 12 to May 17 in India. It will be available at this introductory price from Mi.com and Amazon India on May 12. Realme Buds Air, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 3,999 and is available from Realme.com, Flipkart and other retailers. Noise Shots X5 Pro is available for Rs 4,999 from the company website.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro: Sound Quality

Xiaomi says that it took this long to launch the first TWS earbuds in order to get the sound quality right. It comes with a 14.2mm dynamic driver and titanium composite large diaphragm. There is also support for LHDC, which is capable of driving more data than other codecs, for rich sound. In comparison, Realme Buds Air packs 12mm drivers and LCP diaphragm. It has a custom dynamic bass boost solution and supports AAC. Noise Shots X5 Pro comes with 6mm graphene drivers and supports aptX and AAC codec.

We are yet to try the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and the Noise Shots X5 Pro. In this segment, a larger driver does not necessarily mean better sound quality. There is a possibility that all of these sound identical in the real world but we need to hear them to really know the experience. The Realme Buds Air, which we reviewed, had promising sound. If Xiaomi nailed audio experience, as it claims, then it stands to justify the price as well.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro: Features and Battery Life

Xiaomi says it focuses on sound quality, call clarity and battery life as the three pillars. For improved call clarity, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 features dual noise cancelling microphones capable of reducing noise down to 30dB. It has a half in-ear design and supports Bluetooth 5.0 with 10 meter range. There is also a seamless connectivity option with MIUI smartphones, gesture support and in-ear detection using optical sensors. It is rated to last for 14 hours on a single charge and earbuds last for four hours. The case reaches full charge in one hour and 10 minutes via USB Type-C port.

Realme Buds Air is seriously feature packed and one of its big advantages is the custom R1 chip. This allows for super low latency and real-time dual-channel transmission. It relies on Google Fast Pair to enable fast pairing with Realme smartphones. The earbuds also include optical sensors for smart in-ear detection. They have touch controls and the earbuds support wireless charging as well. The earbuds are rated for three hours and can last for 17 hours between charges.

Noise Shots X5 Pro is all about its battery life. The true wireless earbuds come with an incredible 150 hour battery life that can be used as a power bank. It supports Hi-Fi Audio, Bluetooth 5.0 and earbuds have full touch controls. The earbuds are also IPX7 rated making it splash proof and you can wear them in the rain without any worry. It supports charging over USB Type-C port but lacks wireless charging. The earbuds themselves are rated to last for 8 hours and 150 hours with the charging case. If you have a Redmi or Mi smartphone then it makes sense to get Mi TWS Earphones 2. Similarly, Realme Buds Air would be a good option for Realme users. Noise is for those who don’t want to charge their earbuds for weeks.