Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S receive Bluetooth certification
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S may launch soon: Report

  Published: December 13, 2019 10:06 AM IST
Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi has a habit of launching products across categories, throughout the year. According to new information, it looks like the company is planning at launching a new product in the market. Taking a closer look, this new product seems to be the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S. This is likely the successor to the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones already available in the market. To clarify, the Mi True Wireless Earphones is also known as the Mi AirDots Pro in China. The company has already launched its Mi Air2 or Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2in the domestic market.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S details

According to Gizmochina, Xiaomi is likely to launch its Mi AirDots Pro 2 under the True Wireless Earphones 2 branding. The report also noted that Xiaomi has not launched the AirDots Pro 2 outside the Chinese market. Now, it looks like the company is gradually gearing up to change that. As per the report, Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S have received Bluetooth certification. The certification hints at an impending launch of the device. Inspecting the certification listing, the device received the certificate on 12 December 2019.

The device will also likely come with a model number TWSEEJ05WM. It is also likely that the device will feature Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity protocol. The listing also included Tiiinlab.com.cn as the product website. This website belongs to 1More, the audio company behind multiple audio products. It is likely that the company may not launch the product this year in the market.

We are not sure about the pricing of the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S. However, similar to most Xiaomi products in the market, the device may be on the affordable side. It is unclear if the device will feature the Qualcomm QCC5126 audio chip for improved quality and wireless charging. The company is likely to reveal pricing and availability details for the wearable at launch.

  Published Date: December 13, 2019 10:06 AM IST

