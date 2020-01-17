Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite clears Bluetooth SIG

Xiaomi is soon expected to launch a new set of wireless earphones. While the Chinese brand is yet to make its announcement, new earphones with TWSEJ03WM model number have been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website. Last month, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S with model number TWSEJ05WM surfaced on the same website. The latest earphones are listed online with product name Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite.

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi earphones might be launched as an upgrade to the Mi True Wireless Earphones that are available in China as the Mi AirDots Pro 2. The new pair of wireless earphones received the certification on January 14, 2020. As per the details available on the Bluetooth certification website, the earphones come with support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Certification is one of the most important steps for a company if they are planning to launch a new device. At the moment, the rest of the details regarding the Mi earphones are under wraps. It is also unknown as to when Xiaomi plans to launch a new pair of wireless earphones. Gizmochina suggested that the upcoming Mi earphones could be a Lite version of the Mi True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Air2.

