comscore Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite clears Bluetooth SIG | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite clears Bluetooth SIG; likely to launch soon
News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite clears Bluetooth SIG; likely to launch soon

News

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi earphones might be launched as an upgrade to the Mi True Wireless Earphones that are available in China as the Mi AirDots Pro 2.

  • Published: January 17, 2020 1:58 PM IST
xiaomi-mi-logo-stock-bgr

Xiaomi is soon expected to launch a new set of wireless earphones. While the Chinese brand is yet to make its announcement, new earphones with TWSEJ03WM model number have been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website. Last month, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S with model number TWSEJ05WM surfaced on the same website. The latest earphones are listed online with product name Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite.

Related Stories


The upcoming Xiaomi Mi earphones might be launched as an upgrade to the Mi True Wireless Earphones that are available in China as the Mi AirDots Pro 2. The new pair of wireless earphones received the certification on January 14, 2020. As per the details available on the Bluetooth certification website, the earphones come with support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Watch: 5 Products Xiaomi should launch in India

Certification is one of the most important steps for a company if they are planning to launch a new device. At the moment, the rest of the details regarding the Mi earphones are under wraps. It is also unknown as to when Xiaomi plans to launch a new pair of wireless earphones. Gizmochina suggested that the upcoming Mi earphones could be a Lite version of the Mi True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Air2.

Xiaomi Mi premium smartphones, smart ecosystem products are coming soon to India

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi premium smartphones, smart ecosystem products are coming soon to India

Besides, Xiaomi has long focused on its price-conscious Redmi brand to create a strong base. Now, the company is planning to double down on its long-neglected brand, the Xiaomi Mi. The company will likely focus on launching multiple Mi-branded smart products including smart speakers, laptops, and more in India. Xiaomi recently announced that it has generated employment for over 50,000 individuals in India.

Xiaomi’s manufacturing partners contribute over 30,000 employees of which more than 95 percent are women, followed by authorized service center engineers, repair factory engineers, and customer care executives. The third biggest contribution comes from offline stores support followed by logistics partner support who dedicatedly work for Xiaomi. Xiaomi India employs 1000+ people across its corporate HQ in Bengaluru and over five regional offices.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 17, 2020 1:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV offer
Smart TVs
Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV offer
Horizon Zero Dawn may be coming to PC this year

Gaming

Horizon Zero Dawn may be coming to PC this year

Google Chrome Apps will be phased out from March this year

News

Google Chrome Apps will be phased out from March this year

Xiaomi spins Poco into an independent brand

News

Xiaomi spins Poco into an independent brand

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite clears Bluetooth SIG

News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite clears Bluetooth SIG

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

Oppo R17 Pro update brings January security patch

Four Realme phones get January security patch with latest update

Google Chrome Apps will be phased out from March this year

Xiaomi spins Poco into an independent brand

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite clears Bluetooth SIG

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi spins Poco into an independent brand

News

Xiaomi spins Poco into an independent brand
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite clears Bluetooth SIG

News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite clears Bluetooth SIG
Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals on Samsung, Apple, OnePlus phones

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals on Samsung, Apple, OnePlus phones
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S gets Android 10 with new update

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S gets Android 10 with new update
Apple tops True Wireless Headset market in 2019

News

Apple tops True Wireless Headset market in 2019

हिंदी समाचार

AGR मामले में सुधारात्मक याचिका दायर करने पर विचार कर रहा है Vodafone Idea

ISRO का सैटेलाइट GSAT-30 सफलतापूर्व लॉन्च, जानें खासियत

Samsung Winter Sale : सैमसंग की विंटर सेल पर मिल रहा है 50 प्रतिशत तक का डिस्काउंट

Vodafone Idea ने नवंबर महीने खोए 3.6 करोड़ सब्सक्राइबर्स : TRAI

टाटा स्काई (Tata Sky) का 100 Mbps वाला ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान अनलिमिटिड डाटा के साथ 1100 रुपये में खरीदें

News

Oppo R17 Pro update brings January security patch
News
Oppo R17 Pro update brings January security patch
Four Realme phones get January security patch with latest update

News

Four Realme phones get January security patch with latest update
Google Chrome Apps will be phased out from March this year

News

Google Chrome Apps will be phased out from March this year
Xiaomi spins Poco into an independent brand

News

Xiaomi spins Poco into an independent brand
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite clears Bluetooth SIG

News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite clears Bluetooth SIG