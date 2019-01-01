comscore
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32, Mi TV 4C Pro 32, Mi TV 4A Pro 49 prices cut in India

Xiaomi's Mi TVs will be available at their new prices starting today.

  • Published: January 1, 2019 1:13 PM IST
Image Credit: Xiaomi India

Xiaomi has lately been revising prices of a few of its products. After briefly slashing the prices of its flagship Poco F1 smartphone, now is the chance for its Mi LED smart TV series.

Xiaomi has slashed the price of its Mi LED TV 4A 32 by Rs 1,500, which will now be available at Rs 12,499. The Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32 has received Rs 2,000 price cut, and will be available for Rs 13,999. Lastly, the Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49 gets Rs 1,000 price cut, and will now be available for Rs 30,999.

Xiaomi says that the reason behind the price cut for the 32-inch models is the reduction of GST from 28 percent to 18 percent. As for the 49-inch model, the price cut is due to the ‘recent dollar moderation’. The Mi LED TVs will be available at their new prices across all online and offline platforms starting today.

“We are thrilled to share this wonderful news with our Mi Fans. Mi TVs have gained massive love and popularity among Mi Fans and customers in India,” Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online Sales, Xiaomi India was quoted as saying. “Redefining smart TV experience, Mi TVs deliver high quality with great specs comprising of the customized PatchWall which integrates the best of content.”

Flipkart was hosting Qualcomm Days this week, wherein the Xiaomi Poco F1 was available at a discount. Prices for the smartphone started at Rs 17,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The price is inclusive of Rs 2,000 extra off on exchange of any other device.

  Published Date: January 1, 2019 1:13 PM IST

