Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43 vs OnePlus TV 43 Y1: Full specs comparison

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43 costs Rs 22,999 and is a spec-by-spec rival to the OnePlus TV 43 Y1. If you want to buy an affordable yet big smart TV, which one should you pick?

  • Updated: September 7, 2020 5:51 PM IST
MI TV 4A Horizon

Xiaomi has just announced its updated Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition series for India. The update is basically meant for the entry-level models to gove them a fighting chance against OnePlus and Realme TVs. Xiaomi has shrunk the bezels and updated its PatchWall experience for the new models. Most importantly, the company has kept the price in the affordable category despite the hardware upgrades. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition series launched in India: Brings bezel-less design at Rs 13,499

At Rs 22,999, the Mi TV Horizon Edition 43 is an interesting purchase. However, you can also buy the OnePlus TV 43 Y1 for the same price. If you compare these two smart TVs on sheet, there’s almost nothing differentiating them. They have the same display, the same audio hardware, similar internals, and the same price. Unless you are loyal to either brand, this could be difficult to choose between them. Also Read - OnePlus TV series now available directly from company's online store

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition vs OnePlus TV 43 Y1

Display

Both the TVs from Xiaomi and OnePlus have similarly sized displays. They both have a 43-inch Full HD IPS LCD panel with image enhancement systems. The OnePlus TV has a Gamma Engine whereas the Mi TV gets a Vivid Picture Engine. However, the OnePlus TV supports DCI-P3 colors whereas the Mi TV does not list support for higher color formats. On the other hand, the Mi TV has a higher screen-to-body ratio of 95 percent compared to OnePlus’ 88.5 percent. Also Read - OnePlus TV Home Demo now lets you experience the TV in your living room via AR

Audio

Both the smart TV models have a similar speaker setup. The Mi TV and OnePlus TV feature a dual speaker setup with a combined output rated at 20W. Both of them have support for DTS-HD surround sound setup.

Software

oneplus tv

OnePlus TV 43 Y1

Xiaomi and OnePlus offer Google’s Android TV OS as the platform for all the smart content. Both of them run on Android 9 Pie TV OS. They also get a custom content aggregation platform with different features. OnePlus offers Oxygen Play with access to limited OTT platforms. Xiaomi’s PatchWall experience, however, trumps it with hours and hours of content and free-to-watch channels. PatchWall also offers special features such as Kids Mode, Mi Quick Wake, and direct integration with Hotstar.

Specifications

The Mi TV relies on a quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM. For connectivity, it offers 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, three HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, one S/PDIF port, an AV port, an Ethernet port and a headphone port.

The OnePlus TV also relies on a quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM. For connectivity, it offers 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, a faster Bluetooth 5, two HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, one S/PDIF port, an Ethernet port and a headphone port.

Price

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43 has been priced at Rs 22,999 and will be available on all Amazon and Mi.com from September 16. Xiaomi says it will also sell the TV via offline stores later. OnePlus, meanwhile, sells the 43 Y1 via its own website as well as Amazon.

  • Published Date: September 7, 2020 5:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 7, 2020 5:51 PM IST

Best Sellers