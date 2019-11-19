Xiaomi Mi TV 4A models start getting Android 9 Pie update: Check details

In August this year, Xiaomi released the Android 9 Pie update for the Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has finally rolled out the Android Pie update for Mi TV 4A. Both the 32-inch and 43-inch Mi TV 4A models will receive the update. It also brings Chromecast built-in, Data Saver, YouTube, Play Store, Play Movies, and much more. The 32-inch Mi TV 4A is currently priced at Rs 12,499, whereas the 43-inch model cost Rs 23,499. Read on to find out everything about the Mi TV 4A models.

Mi TV 4A 32-inch specifications

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32-inch model features an LED panel with an HD-ready resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The panel offers a viewing angle of 178-degree and has a refresh rate of 60Hz. The TV is powered by the same quad-core Amlogic Cortex A53 SoC that’s also on the Mi TV 4 and comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. It supports WiFi, two HDMI, one USB, one ethernet, one AV and audio output ports.

APNA UPDATE AA GAYA! 💥 Mi fans, #MiTV 4A 32 & 43 users, here’s something you have been waiting for. We’re rolling out the latest #AndroidTV 9.0 update along with Chromecast built-in, Data Saver, YouTube, Play Store, Play Movies, & much more. Get started already! pic.twitter.com/29mpDtoXfi — Mi TV India for #MiFans (@MiTVIndia) November 19, 2019



The Mi TV 4A 32-inch model runs PatchWall UI based on Android that offers a streamlined video experience across all of your video sources. The remote bundled with the TV can be used to control both the TV as well as video sources. The TV also comes integrated with two 5W speakers and weighs around 4Kg.

Mi TV 4A 43-inch specifications

The Mi TV 43-inch is only bigger than the 32-inch model in terms of display dimension, it also offers a better 1080p panel. The screen comes with 178-degree wide viewing angles, 60Hz refresh ratio and dynamic response of around 6 milliseconds. The 43-inch Mi TV 4A also gets quad-core Amlogic T962 chipset based on Core A53 CPU with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Watch: How to remove ads from any Xiaomi smartphone

The 43-inch Mi TV 4A includes connectivity options such as dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 with low-energy. It also comes with a wide of array of ports like two HDMI port, one AV port, one analog signal receiver, two USB ports, one S/PDIF output and ethernet jack. The TV relies on PatchWall UI with streamlined user interface and a AI algorithm that predicts shows and movies to its user. The Mi TV 4A 43-inches comes integrated with custom-tuned speakers, along with Dolby and DTH support. The TV measures just 10.5mm at its thinnest point and weighs around 7.8Kg.