Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro get Android Pie update in India

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro are getting Android Pie update before the planned roll out. Both the TVs were expected to get the update only in September. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that Android Pie roll out has started for Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro models. The company has also confirmed that all other Pro series models will get the update later. By releasing Android Pie, Xiaomi is defying the market trend where Android TVs are only being updated to Android 8.0 Oreo.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro series gets Android Pie

To recall, XDA Developers had first reported that Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi 4C Pro and Mi TV 4X Pro will get Android Pie in September. The company has now released Android 9.0 update for Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro. The Mi TV 4 Pro and Mi TV 4X Pro will get the same update later. With the release, the Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro become the cheapest Android TVs in the market to run the latest version.

Mi TV 4A Pro /4C Pro Android TV 9.0 update roll out has started.

All other Pro series models are planned to receive this 9.0 update later.

While existing Android TVs in India are getting 8.0 we are trying to lead this change in TV industry. https://t.co/rjBWYXzKKQ — Sudeep Sahu (@laurelsudeep) August 30, 2019

The Android TV Pie update for these models will be available in batches and should be available only to a few users at first. It should be followed by a wider roll out in the next few weeks. “If [an Android TV update] is released in month X, we want to make sure, we work on it immediately, preempt, and try to get the certifications done well in advance,” Sudeep Sahu, Xiaomi’s Product Manager for Mi TV lineup, told XDA Developers.

To recall, Xiaomi announced early builds of Android TV based on Pie for Mi TV 4A Series in July. After the release of Pie for older TV models, Xiaomi is now pushing the update to newer models. Xiaomi launched its Pro-branded TV lineup in September last year. These TVs differ from their regular variants mainly in terms of software. With Android Pie release, the company is further strengthening its TV portfolio. It is estimated to have over 40 percent market share in the smart TV segment in India.