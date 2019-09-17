comscore Xiaomi Mi TV 4X with 65-inch 4K HDR panel launched in India
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X with 65-inch 4K HDR panel launched in India: Price, Specifications and Features

Xiaomi has launched the Mi TV 4X with 4K HDR display in three different screen sizes in India. The new model will be available via Flipkart and it will compete with Motorola's first smart TVs launched in India yesterday.

  • Published: September 17, 2019 12:41 PM IST
Photo: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has launched its 65-inch Mi TV 4X in India. This is the biggest TV yet from the Chinese smartphone maker in the country. The company launched the new television at its Smarter Living 2020 event in Bengaluru. With the new TV, Xiaomi is expanding its television portfolio in a big way as it prepares to compete with new rivals like Motorola. Despite competition, Xiaomi remains the leader in India’s smart TV market.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 65: Price in India and Availability

The Mi TV 4X 65-inch is a big upgrade over the 55-inch Mi TV 4X Pro currently available in India. The new 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV is priced at Rs 54,999 in India. The TV is priced competitively against the launch of Motorola’s first Smart TVs in the country. Xiaomi notes that it is an introductory price and will go on sale from September 29. Motorola launched its 65-inch UHD TV alongside five other models at Rs 64,999 in India. The Mi TV 4X 65-inch will be available via Mi.com and Flipkart.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 65: Specifications and Features

The Mi TV 65-inch comes with a 4K HDR panel supporting a 10-bit display and wide color gamut. Like Motorola‘s offering, Xiaomi has also added MEMC (Motion Estimation/Motion Compensation) called Reality Flow with the help of a dedicated chip. The TV has a sound output of 20W and supports Dolby + DTS-HD audio output. The Mi TV 4X series also includes Vivid Picture Engine, an in-house image processing technology to produce better contrasts and punchier colors.

Like other Mi TVs, the 65-inch Mi TV 4X also runs Android TV with PatchWall 2.0 UI. The big change coming with these TVs is the native support for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Xiaomi is also claiming 7,00,000+ hours of content as part of this interface. In terms of specifications, there is a quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage. It comes with three HDMI ports, one AV port, two USB ports, one Ethernet and S/PDIF port.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Expansion

Xiaomi is also adding two new models to the Mi TV 4X series alongside the 65-inch model. There is a 43-inch model with 4K HDR 10-bit display and a 50-inch 4K HDR 10-bit display. Both the TVs output 20W through its speakers and support Dolby + DTS-HD audio. They run Android TV with PatchWall UI and bring a new feature called Data Saver. The company will allow users to view data usage by every app with an inbuilt data counter. The 43-inch and 50-inch Mi TV 4X will be available for Rs 24,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. They will also go on sale starting September 29.

  Published Date: September 17, 2019 12:41 PM IST

