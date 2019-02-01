comscore
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch to go on sale via Flipkart and Mi.com at 12PM today

The new Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch were launched at the beginning of this year.

  Published: February 1, 2019 11:55 AM IST
Image Credit: Xiaomi

The newest additions to the Chinese smartphone and electronics maker Xiaomi’s TV lineup are the Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch. And these two models of smart TVs are all set to go on a flash sale today on Flipkart and Mi.com from 12:00PM. These two models were introduced to the Indian market on January 9 along with Mi Soundbar. Talking about the details, the Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch is priced at Rs 39,999 and the Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch screen is priced at Rs 22,999.

The TV has been listed by Xiaomi on Flipkart with an offer of 10 percent off on users who use Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Users are also entitled to 5 percent instant discount on EMIs with Axis Bank Credit Card. There are EMI options for the customers to avail as well from different banks. Here’s a recap of the hardware specifications of both the Mi TV models.

As previously reported, the Mi TV 4X Pro comes with a 55-inch display panel with 4K UHD resolution which supports 10-bit color depth and HDR10 dynamic range. The TV also comes with 20W stereo speakers that support DTS-HD surround sound audio technology while running on a 64-bit Amlogic SoC along with a quad-core CPU and Mali-450 GPU.

Xiaomi has also added 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage in the TV for users to add any new apps. In terms of connectivity, Mi TV 4X Pro comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB Type-A ports, and an S/PDIF and an ethernet port. The TV runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based PatchWall UI. Moving to the specs for the Mi TV 4A Pro, it comes with a 43-inch display panel with FHD+ resolution while running on 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.

The company has also added a 3.5mm audio socket on the model. Rest of the specifications after similar between both the models. Last but not least, both the models also come with built-in Chromecast and Mi TV Remote Control with support for Google Voice commands with the help of an added microphone.

  Published Date: February 1, 2019 11:55 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A7 के 3GB रैम वेरिएंट की कीमत में हुई कटौती, जानें नई कीमत

शाओमी Mi TV 4X Pro 55-इंच और Mi TV 4A Pro 43-इंच आज दोपहर 12 बजे होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध

दुनिया की चौथी बड़ी स्मार्टफोन कंपनी बनी शाओमी: IDC

OPPO K1 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 6 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

नोकिया 8.1 के 6GB रैम वेरिएंट की प्री-बुकिंग हुई शुरू, जानें कीमत और लॉन्च ऑफर्स

