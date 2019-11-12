The Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4X is currently available for purchase via a flash sale. Interested customers can buy Xiaomi’s 43-inch smart TV via Flipkart. The Mi TV 4X is priced at Rs 24,999. Buyers can also get a 10 percent instant discount on Bank Of Baroda credit cards, and 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards. One can also get a 5 percent discount on Axis Bank’s Buzz credit card.

The 43-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4X has 20W speakers. The television offers support for Dolby + DTS-HD audio. The product ships with Android Pie with PatchWall UI, and brings a new feature called Data Saver. Xiaomi is also claiming 7,00,000+ hours of content as part of this interface. The smart TV supports apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Youtube and more.

The company will allow users to view data usage by every app with an inbuilt data counter. The smart TV also comes with a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) panel. The LED TV supports Android Pie 9.0, Google Play Store, Chromecast Built-in, Play Movies, Google Assistant, File Manager, Media Player, TV Manager, TV Guide App, LIVE TV App, VP9 Profile 2, H.265, and H264.

Besides, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is also on sale via Amazon.in. To recall, Xiaomi launched this phone in the month of August. The budget smartphone packs a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery. One of the key highlights of the device is the Snapdragon 665 chipset.

The Redmi Note 8 will be up for grabs via Amazon India and Mi.com. As for the price, the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will cost Rs 9,999 in India. During the sale, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration of the Redmi Note 8 will be available for Rs 12,999. Xiaomi is offering this phone in 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB storage option.