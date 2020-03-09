comscore Xiaomi Mi TV 4X with 4K panel on sale tomorrow via Flipkart: Price, specs
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X with 4K panel on sale tomorrow via Flipkart: Price in India, features

Xiaomi will be selling its 43-inch smart TV with a price label of Rs 24,999 in India. Flipkart is giving a 10 percent instant discount on HSBC credit and debit cards and Bank Of Baroda credit cards.

  • Updated: March 9, 2020 5:33 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4X will go on sale in India tomorrow, and interested buyers can purchase the smart TV via Flipkart. Xiaomi will be selling its 43-inch smart TV with a price label of Rs 24,999 in India. Flipkart is giving a 10 percent instant discount on HSBC credit and debit cards and Bank Of Baroda credit cards. There is also a 5 percent cashback offer on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and an EMI option too.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X features

As for the features, the 43-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4X ships with 20W speakers. The smart TV offers support for Dolby + DTS-HD audio. The product ships with Android Pie with PatchWall UI, and brings a new feature called Data Saver. Xiaomi is also claiming 7,00,000+ hours of content as part of this interface. The Android TV supports apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Youtube and more.

The company will allow users to view data usage by every app with an inbuilt data counter. The smart TV also comes with a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) panel. The LED TV supports Android Pie 9.0, Google Play Store, Chromecast Built-in, Play Movies, Google Assistant, File Manager, Media Player, TV Manager, TV Guide App, LIVE TV App, VP9 Profile 2, H.265, and H264.

Besides, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is also on sale via Amazon.in. To recall, Xiaomi launched this phone in the month of August. The budget smartphone packs a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery. One of the key highlights of the device is the Snapdragon 665 chipset.

The Redmi Note 8 will be up for grabs via Amazon India and Mi.com. As for the price, the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will cost Rs 9,999 in India. During the sale, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration of the Redmi Note 8 will be available for Rs 12,999. Xiaomi is offering this phone in 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB storage option.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2020 5:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 9, 2020 5:33 PM IST

