Xiaomi Mi TV 5 with narrow bezels officially teased

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 officially teased ahead of November 5 launch

The Xiaomi Mi TV 5 is rumored to come with a QLED display panel. It will compete with OnePlus TV that was recently launched.

  • Published: October 31, 2019 12:35 PM IST
Xiaomi will soon be launching the next-gen Mi TV 5 series in China on November 5. The company has already teased what it is launching, and the latest teaser offers a glimpse at the Xiaomi Mi TV 5. The photo shared by Xiaomi shows the side of the TV, revealing it will have narrow bezels and high screen-to-body ratio.

On the right side, you can also see the ‘Designed by Xiaomi’ text, not something we have seen in older TV models (via GizmoChina). Besides this, there isn’t much that we can infer from the teaser. We expect more teasers and leaks to pour as the event draws closer.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 expected features

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has already revealed that the Mi TV 5 will come with a 4K QLED panel with 108 percent NTSC color gamut. The TV is also set to come with MEMC motion compensation tech. It isn’t entirely new as Mi TVs in the past have featured MEMC, the Mi TV 4X 65-inch model being one. The technology helps in removing latency, and offer a smooth viewing experience. You will also get an option to manually turn the feature on and off.

Mi CC9 Pro launch

Along with the Mi TV 5, Xiaomi will also be launching the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone with 108-megapixel penta camera support. It will also come with 5X optical zoom capabilities. We have seen the smartphone in renders, which shows off curved display and a waterdrop style notch. The smartphone will come with a 3.5mm jack too.

From what we know so far, the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 730G SoC with an octa-core CPU. This also means that the smartphone will miss out on 5G connectivity. To keep things ticking, the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone will come with a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It could offer a battery life of over a day.

  • Published Date: October 31, 2019 12:35 PM IST

