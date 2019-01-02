comscore
Xiaomi Mi TV 5 series gets 3C certification ahead of official launch

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 series is expected to launch in the coming months as the device gets important certification.

  • Published: January 2, 2019 3:41 PM IST
Xiaomi has launched a number of televisions in its Mi TV 4 series in China last year. In India, the company has expanded the TV offering to include Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4C and Mi TV 4 models. Now, the company seems to be preparing to launch the Mi TV 5 models as the next-generation offering from the company. The upcoming Xiaomi Mi TV 5 series models have appeared on China’s 3C certification website ahead of their official launch in the country. The listing suggests there will be two variants of the Mi TV 5 series, carrying model number L65M5-5A and L65M5-5S.

The listing spotted by 91mobiles, indicates Xiaomi plans to introduce the Mi TV 5 series with only two models initially. The two models will be Xiaomi Mi TV 5 and Mi TV 5S, but additional details including specifications and key features of these TVs have not been listed by the certification site just yet. Since these upcoming devices have just been certified in China, it is likely that Xiaomi will make these devices official in the coming weeks. One can also deduce from this listing that the Mi TV 5 series will come in 65-inch screen size initially.

Source: 91mobiles

Flipkart Payday Sale: Xiaomi Mi TV 4A at Rs 22,999, iFFALCON Android TV at Rs 12,999, Huami Amazfit Bip from Rs 5,799 and other deals

Flipkart Payday Sale: Xiaomi Mi TV 4A at Rs 22,999, iFFALCON Android TV at Rs 12,999, Huami Amazfit Bip from Rs 5,799 and other deals

With its Mi TV series, Xiaomi is trying to disrupt the TV market where Samsung, Sony and LG have a stronghold. With the Mi TV 4 Pro, Xiaomi already claims to have the world’s thinnest 55-inch Android TV. With the upcoming Mi TV 5 series, we might see the world’s thinnest 65-inch smart TV. There is nothing much known about these devices but we can expect them to use Android TV Oreo 8.1 update which integrates Chromecast and Play Store.

The leaks comes on the heels of an announcement where Xiaomi slashed the price of three of its TVs in India. The Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch, Mi LED TV 4C PRO 32-inch and Mi LED TV 4A PRO 49-inch are available at discounted price in the country. The 32-inch Mi TV 4A is available at Rs 12,499 while the 32-inch Mi TV 4C Pro is available for Rs 13,999. The Mi TV 4A Pro with 49-inch display is being sold for Rs 30,999, which makes it one of the cheapest 49-inch Full HD TV in the market.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2019 3:41 PM IST

