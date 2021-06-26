Xiaomi is soon to expand its smart TV lineup with the launch of the new Mi TV 6 in China. Ahead of the June 28th launch, the company has been leaving out hints to tell us how the smart TV will be like. As part of the same aim, the latest teasers hint at something revolutionary for a smart TV. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 price in India increased for the second time in just a week

It is revealed that the Mi TV 6 will come with dual cameras, which will make it the first smart TV ever to come with the setup. Here's all you need to know about this.

Xiaomi Mi TV 6 launching soon

As per a recent teaser, the Xiaomi Mi TV 6 will feature 48-megapixel dual cameras, which are likely to be placed on top of the TV in a separate setup. Both cameras will prove helpful for people to conduct video calls and enable gesture controls.

The secondary camera is expected to support a new interactive mode but there’s no word on the use cases it will prove fit. While brands have integrated a camera in smart TVs in the past, the presence of 48-megapixel dual cameras might lead to the start of something really cool for TVs.

Another teaser has revealed that the new Xiaomi smart TV will come with 100W speakers, which will be another first for the company. This is most likely to dismiss the need for an additional speaker. But, we don’t know how Xiaomi incorporates the speakers while ensuring a slim design.

The Mi TV 6 is also expected to come with Wi-FI 6, 4.2.2 surround sound with spatial audio, two HDMI 2.1 ports, AMD FreeSync Premium game display certification for smooth gameplay, QLED Quantum Dot technology and much more. The Mi TV 6 could also get an Extreme Edition with a few enhancements.

Additionally, Xiaomi is expected to introduce the Mi TV ES 2021 smart TV lineup alongside. It remains to be seen how the upcoming Mi TVs turn out to be.