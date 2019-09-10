comscore Xiaomi Mi TV 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV to launch in India on Sept 17
  • Xiaomi Mi TV 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV to launch in India on September 17
Xiaomi Mi TV 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV to launch in India on September 17

The Xiaomi Mi TV 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV would be launched alongside the Mi Band 4 in India.

  Published: September 10, 2019 2:42 PM IST
Chinese tech company Xiaomi earlier this year launched a new set of smart TVs in China, which includes E32A 32-inch HD TV, E43A 43-inch full HD TV, E55A 55-inch and E65A 65-inch 4K HDR TVs which is the Xiaomi Mi TV 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV. The latest smart TVs from Xiaomi offers PatchWall interface and Bluetooth voice remote control. The newly launched TVs are powered by quad-core 64-bit processors.

During the Chinese launch the 32-inch Xiaomi Mi E32A HD TV was priced at RMB 1,099 (approximately Rs 11,405). The 43-inch E43A full HD TV carried a price tag of RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,740). There is also the 55-inch E55A 4K HDR TV, which costs RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 31,115). Furthermore, the top-end 65-inch Xiaomi E65A 4K HDR TV retails at RMB 3,999 (approximately Rs 41,490).

And now the company is apparently set to launch the Xiaomi Mi TV 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV in India for September 17. The TV would be launched alongside the Mi Band 4 in India. This comes from a tweet by Xiaomi India head and VP Manu Jain on Xiaomi’s official handle.

The top end 65-inch Xiaomi TV, has a display that operates at 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution. The TV have 178-degree viewing angle and support HDR 10. The units are powered by 1.5GHz quad-core processor with 750MHz Mali-450 GPU. You will get 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. In terms of connectivity, the device offers WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth, three HDMI, two USB, Ethernet and more. There are 2 x 8W Stereo speakers, DTS audio as well as Dolby Audio.

As for the pricing of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Band is expected to be similar to China pricing. The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 cost RMB 169 (approximately Rs 1,700) in China, which is for the standard edition. There is also an NFC variant, which cost RMB 229 (approximately Rs 2,300). In China, Xiaomi also launched Avengers Series Limited Edition of the band, which cost RMB 349 (approximately Rs 3,500). This Edition comes with three distinct bands, Marvel superhero watch faces, and a special Marvel Avengers’ package.

