Xiaomi Mi TV 4 65-inch likely to launch on January 10; could be a Flipkart exclusive

Xiaomi has just revealed the launch date for its upcoming product launch. According to a recent tweet from its official handle, the company revealed that it is set to launch a new Mi TV product on January 10. The company has not revealed any details about the model or even the number of variants that it is planning to launch in the market. However, multiple teasers by the company with “TheBiggerPicture” hashtag indicate that the upcoming model is likely to sport a large screen. It is likely that the company will launch a 65 or 75-inch model but it is all speculation at the moment.

According to the information on Flipkart, it is likely that Xiaomi may launch the upcoming Mi TV model as a Flipkart exclusive. The e-commerce giant has posted a teaser for the upcoming TV asking interested buyers to “Gear Up For the #BigTVRevolution”. The teaser indicates that the upcoming product will be a one-stop hub for all the entertainment needs of a user including entertainment, movies, and music. It went to add that “a revolution is about to begin” and more information will be available starting tomorrow.

This information comes right after it was revealed that the company is planning to launch a new smartphone with a 48-megapixel smartphone on January 10 in the Chinese market. This device is likely to be the first Redmi-branded smartphone after the company decided to separate it from the Mi brand to focus on entry-level, budget and mid-range device.

This comes right after the upcoming Redmi 7 lineup was spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA. As previously reported, we are aware of some of the information regarding the upcoming Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7 devices. This includes the new gradient-colored backs along with the glossy finish.