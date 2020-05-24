comscore Xiaomi Mi TV PatchWall UI now integrates Sony LIV app | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi TV PatchWall UI now integrates Sony LIV app

The app will now be available directly from the main screen of the UI, and for this you have to update the TV to the latest UI version.

  • Published: May 24, 2020 12:22 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi TV users can now enjoy content from Sony LIV app which is getting integrated to its PatchWall UI. After the direct integration with PatchWall, users will get a new experience. This was announced by the Mi TV India team on social media. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV E43K full-HD affordable smart television launched

For the app integration to work, Xiaomi Mi TV users in India will have to install the latest update from Xiaomi. Previously the app was available through the app store, but now it’ll come pre-loaded on the main interface. It’s worth noting that Xiaomi already offers content from Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar on the PatchWall interface. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Stick running on Android TV spotted online

In addition to this, Mi TV users can also connect their DTH network through the interface to access everything at one place on the TV. The company says through this integration, Hindi users will find many series on the main screen of their Xiaomi TV. These include TV shows of channels from Sony Entertainment Group such as The Kapil Sharma Show, Aladdin, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Also Read - Redmi K30i specifications leaked, RedmiBook 14, Mi TV with OLED panel to launch soon

Xiaomi has launched its new Mi TV E43K Smart TV. The latest Mi TV sports a 43-inch display with a bezel-less design and a full-HD resolution. The display supports 60Hz refresh rate and 178 degree viewing angles. The TV gets its power from a 1.4 GHz dual-core processor and a Mali-450 MP2 GPU. Xiaomi notes that the Mi TV has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage for apps operation. For audio, It features two 8W speakers with DTS 2.0.

The television will come pre-loaded with several apps, and access to the Mi app store as well. The television is compatible with Airplay and Miracast and runs on the PatchWall UI. In terms of connectivity ports, you get two HDMI ports, AV port, two USB ports, Ethernet port and Wi-Fi among others.

  • Published Date: May 24, 2020 12:22 PM IST

