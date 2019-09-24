comscore Xiaomi Mi TV Pro lineup 8K content launched in China
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi TV Pro lineup with 8K playback launched in China
News

Xiaomi Mi TV Pro lineup with 8K playback launched in China

News

In addition to the Mi TV Pro lineup, the company also launched a number of different products. These include MIUI 11, Mi True Bluetooth Wireless Airdots 2, Mi MIX Alpha, Mi 9 Pro 5G, and new Powerbank.

  • Published: September 24, 2019 4:08 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi TV Pro 2019

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi has just launched its latest Mi TV series in its domestic market. The company unveiled the latest lineup in its Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G, and MIUI 11 launch event. In addition to the Mi TV Pro lineup, the company also launched a number of different products. These include MIUI 11, Mi True Bluetooth Wireless Airdots 2, Mi MIX Alpha, Mi 9 Pro 5G, and new Powerbank. It is worth noting that all these products are currently limited to the Chinese market.

Xiaomi Mi TV Pro details

As per the announcement, the latest Xiaomi Mi TV Pro lineup comes in three different panel sizes with 4K resolution. However, the key difference here is that users can also play 8K content on this Smart TV lineup. The three-panel sizes include 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. Xiaomi revealed that it has used “premium materials” to construct the new Mi TV Pro lineup including aluminum alloy. Taking a look at the design, the new Mi TV Pro lineup sports narrow bezels, 97 percent screen to body ratio. One thing to note here is that the TV series does feature a slightly thick chin on the bottom.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out to users in India

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out to users in India

Talking about the pricing the 43-inch is priced at 1,499 RMB, 55-inch at 2,399 RMB, and 65-inch at 3,399 RMB. Pre-orders for the new series will open on September 24 at 6 PM and general availability will start from September 27. Xiaomi claimed that it used an Aluminum alloy to craft the middle frame of the new Mi TV Pro lineup. The company has already used a metal base for durable built quality. The plastic back panel of the series features a “3D carbon fiber pattern”.

Focusing on internal specifications, all three feature a 12nm-based 64-bit Quad-Core processor clocked at 1.9GHz. Xiaomi has added 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage to all three models. On the software-end, users will get PatchWall UI along with pre-installed video streaming apps including Tencent Video, Youku, and more. Other features include Dolby Audio support, XiaoAi assistant, and voice commands. The new Mi TV Pro lineup can also connect with IoT devices to act as a central control hub.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 24, 2019 4:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi TV Pro lineup 8K content launched in China
News
Xiaomi Mi TV Pro lineup 8K content launched in China
Samsung launches four new AKG headphones in India, prices start from Rs 6,699

News

Samsung launches four new AKG headphones in India, prices start from Rs 6,699

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha with a wraparound display launched

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha with a wraparound display launched

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite tablet launched in India

News

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite tablet launched in India

Sony PS4 Pro Festive Controller Bundle coming to India for Rs 38,710

Gaming

Sony PS4 Pro Festive Controller Bundle coming to India for Rs 38,710

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV Pro lineup 8K content launched in China

Samsung launches four new AKG headphones in India, prices start from Rs 6,699

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha with a wraparound display launched

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite tablet launched in India

Google Pixel screen PIN bug locking users out: Report

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi TV Pro lineup 8K content launched in China

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Pro lineup 8K content launched in China
Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha with a wraparound display launched

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha with a wraparound display launched
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G with 30W wireless charging launched

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G with 30W wireless charging launched
Redmi K20 discount: Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale to offer the device for Rs 1

Deals

Redmi K20 discount: Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale to offer the device for Rs 1
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

Hauwei ने भारत में 21,990 रुपये में लॉन्च किया MediaPad M5 Lite टैबलेट

Paytm Mall की Maha Cashback Carnival सेल 29 सितंबर से होगी शुरू, मिलेंगे ये बेहतरीन ऑफर्स

Vodafone ने प्रीपेड प्लान एक्सपायर होने के बाद इनकमिंग कॉल वैलिडिटी को घटाकर 7 दिन किया

Xiaomi Diwali with Mi Sale: 1 रुपये में Redmi K20 और Mi Band 4 को खरीदने का मौका

Oppo A11x स्मार्टफोन बैक में चार कैमरे और 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ इस कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च


News

Xiaomi Mi TV Pro lineup 8K content launched in China
News
Xiaomi Mi TV Pro lineup 8K content launched in China
Samsung launches four new AKG headphones in India, prices start from Rs 6,699

News

Samsung launches four new AKG headphones in India, prices start from Rs 6,699
Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha with a wraparound display launched

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha with a wraparound display launched
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite tablet launched in India

News

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite tablet launched in India
Google Pixel screen PIN bug locking users out: Report

News

Google Pixel screen PIN bug locking users out: Report