Xiaomi Mi TV Pro lineup 8K content launched in China

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi has just launched its latest Mi TV series in its domestic market. The company unveiled the latest lineup in its Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G, and MIUI 11 launch event. In addition to the Mi TV Pro lineup, the company also launched a number of different products. These include MIUI 11, Mi True Bluetooth Wireless Airdots 2, Mi MIX Alpha, Mi 9 Pro 5G, and new Powerbank. It is worth noting that all these products are currently limited to the Chinese market.

Xiaomi Mi TV Pro details

As per the announcement, the latest Xiaomi Mi TV Pro lineup comes in three different panel sizes with 4K resolution. However, the key difference here is that users can also play 8K content on this Smart TV lineup. The three-panel sizes include 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. Xiaomi revealed that it has used “premium materials” to construct the new Mi TV Pro lineup including aluminum alloy. Taking a look at the design, the new Mi TV Pro lineup sports narrow bezels, 97 percent screen to body ratio. One thing to note here is that the TV series does feature a slightly thick chin on the bottom.

Talking about the pricing the 43-inch is priced at 1,499 RMB, 55-inch at 2,399 RMB, and 65-inch at 3,399 RMB. Pre-orders for the new series will open on September 24 at 6 PM and general availability will start from September 27. Xiaomi claimed that it used an Aluminum alloy to craft the middle frame of the new Mi TV Pro lineup. The company has already used a metal base for durable built quality. The plastic back panel of the series features a “3D carbon fiber pattern”.

Focusing on internal specifications, all three feature a 12nm-based 64-bit Quad-Core processor clocked at 1.9GHz. Xiaomi has added 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage to all three models. On the software-end, users will get PatchWall UI along with pre-installed video streaming apps including Tencent Video, Youku, and more. Other features include Dolby Audio support, XiaoAi assistant, and voice commands. The new Mi TV Pro lineup can also connect with IoT devices to act as a central control hub.