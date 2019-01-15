comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch to go on sale on Flipkart today
News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch to go on sale on Flipkart today

News

Xiaomi has also added an additional discount of Rs 1,500 on both the models for buyers who make the purchase with an HDFC credit card.

  • Published: January 15, 2019 9:42 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X and 4A sale Flipkart

Image credit: Flipkart

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch, the latest Mi TV models by the Chinese smartphone and electronics maker are all set to go on sale today in the Indian market. The company launched both the models on January 9 along with Mi Soundbar. Talking about the details, the Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch is priced at Rs 39,999 and the Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch screen is priced at Rs 22,999. Interested buyers can head to Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Flipkart at 12 noon today if they want to buy these latest models. The company has also added an additional discount of Rs 1,500 on both the models for buyers who make the purchase with an HDFC credit card during the sale.

It is likely that the initial lot is likely to be limited in number so buyers will have to be quick. It is possible that the stocks may run out in minutes, something that we have seen with almost all Xiaomi sale events. One thing to note here is that the Xiaomi Mi Soundbar is not going on sale today. Instead, the company will launch it on sale starting from 12 noon on January 16. However, before you rush and open a new tab to make the purchase, we have added a recap of the hardware specifications of both the Mi TV models.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

As previously reported, the Mi TV 4X Pro comes with a 55-inch display panel with 4K UHD resolution which supports 10-bit color depth and HDR10 dynamic range. The TV also comes with 20W stereo speakers that support DTS-HD surround sound audio technology while running on a 64-bit Amlogic SoC along with a quad-core CPU and Mali-450 GPU.

Xiaomi has also added 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage in the TV for users to add any new apps. In terms of connectivity, Mi TV 4X Pro comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB Type-A ports, and an S/PDIF and an ethernet port. The TV runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based PatchWall UI. Moving to the specs for the Mi TV 4A Pro, it comes with a 43-inch display panel with FHD+ resolution while running on 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi Bumblebee computer backpack launched in China

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Bumblebee computer backpack launched in China

The company has also added a 3.5mm audio socket on the model. Rest of the specifications after similar between both the models. Last but not least, both the models also come with built-in Chromecast and Mi TV Remote Control with support for Google Voice commands with the help of an added microphone.

  • Published Date: January 15, 2019 9:42 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 150 crore in Ola
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 3 XL Lite may have 6GB RAM, hints Geekbench listing
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y91 listed on Vivo India s online store
thumb-img
News
Airtel launches special streaming content, VR kiosks for Kumbh Mela

Most Popular

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Xiaomi targets 1 million Redmi Note 7 sales by January end

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch to go on sale on Flipkart today

Huami Amazfit Verge launched in India

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 150 crore in Ola

Honor 10 Lite India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and more

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi targets 1 million Redmi Note 7 sales by January end

News

Xiaomi targets 1 million Redmi Note 7 sales by January end
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch to go on sale on Flipkart today

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch to go on sale on Flipkart today
Huami Amazfit Verge launched in India

News

Huami Amazfit Verge launched in India
Smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Deals

Smartphones that recently got a price cut in India
Xiaomi Mijia Photo Printer launched in China

News

Xiaomi Mijia Photo Printer launched in China

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने किया दावा, 15 दिनों में बेचेंगे रेडमी नोट 7 प्रो के 10 लाख स्मार्टफोन

Itel ने भारत में 3 कैमरों के साथ 5 हजार में लॉन्च किया A44 Air Android Go स्मार्टफोन

शाओमी Mi TV 4X Pro 55-इंच और Mi TV 4A Pro 43-इंच आज यहां होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध

Honor 10 Lite आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

हुवावे Y9 (2019) आज से अमेजन इंडिया पर खरीद के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Xiaomi targets 1 million Redmi Note 7 sales by January end
News
Xiaomi targets 1 million Redmi Note 7 sales by January end
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch to go on sale on Flipkart today

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch to go on sale on Flipkart today
Huami Amazfit Verge launched in India

News

Huami Amazfit Verge launched in India
Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 150 crore in Ola

News

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 150 crore in Ola
Honor 10 Lite India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and more

News

Honor 10 Lite India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and more