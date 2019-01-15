Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch to go on sale on Flipkart today

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch, the latest Mi TV models by the Chinese smartphone and electronics maker are all set to go on sale today in the Indian market. The company launched both the models on January 9 along with Mi Soundbar. Talking about the details, the Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch is priced at Rs 39,999 and the Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch screen is priced at Rs 22,999. Interested buyers can head to Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Flipkart at 12 noon today if they want to buy these latest models. The company has also added an additional discount of Rs 1,500 on both the models for buyers who make the purchase with an HDFC credit card during the sale.

It is likely that the initial lot is likely to be limited in number so buyers will have to be quick. It is possible that the stocks may run out in minutes, something that we have seen with almost all Xiaomi sale events. One thing to note here is that the Xiaomi Mi Soundbar is not going on sale today. Instead, the company will launch it on sale starting from 12 noon on January 16. However, before you rush and open a new tab to make the purchase, we have added a recap of the hardware specifications of both the Mi TV models.

As previously reported, the Mi TV 4X Pro comes with a 55-inch display panel with 4K UHD resolution which supports 10-bit color depth and HDR10 dynamic range. The TV also comes with 20W stereo speakers that support DTS-HD surround sound audio technology while running on a 64-bit Amlogic SoC along with a quad-core CPU and Mali-450 GPU.

Xiaomi has also added 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage in the TV for users to add any new apps. In terms of connectivity, Mi TV 4X Pro comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB Type-A ports, and an S/PDIF and an ethernet port. The TV runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based PatchWall UI. Moving to the specs for the Mi TV 4A Pro, it comes with a 43-inch display panel with FHD+ resolution while running on 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.

The company has also added a 3.5mm audio socket on the model. Rest of the specifications after similar between both the models. Last but not least, both the models also come with built-in Chromecast and Mi TV Remote Control with support for Google Voice commands with the help of an added microphone.