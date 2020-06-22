comscore Mi TV Stick full specifications, price listed online | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick full specifications and price listed online before launch

According to the listing on AliExpress, the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick will be available for $49.

  Updated: June 22, 2020 12:36 PM IST
Xiaomi-Mi-TV-Stick-BGR

One of Xiaomi’s upcoming releases is the Mi TV Stick. This Android TV device serves as a more portable alternative to its popular Mi Box S. While we wait for its official presentation, new details on the devices have emerged online that reveals its key specifications and design. Also Read - Xiaomi pauses MIUI 12 development for phones

Full HD version

A seller on AliExpress has listed the upcoming Xiaomi Mi TV Stick. The listing reveals that there will be a cheaper version designed for streaming content in Full HD resolution (1080p). The website also shows that its price will be $49 (about Rs. 3,750). The seller says the item is on pre-sale, and its shipments will start from July 20, which is still a month away. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro captures a stunning Solar Eclipse 2020 video: Watch here

In its listing, an unboxing video of the product is also included, which confirms that it is genuine. The Mi TV Stick comes in an orange box, and the packaging confirms that this version is only compatible with Full HD playback. Inside the box, it has a power adapter, a USB cable, the Bluetooth remote control, and the device itself. This version has 1GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It supports a maximum resolution of 1080p at 60 fps for streaming. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch expected soon; appears on BIS and SIRIM certification database

The Mi TV Stick Full HD version features a Cortex-A53 quad-core 2.0GHz processor with Mali-450 GPU. The device runs on the Android TV 9.0 OS and has Google Assistant support. It’s Bluetooth remote comes equipped with a voice assistant key that has dedicated buttons for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. In terms of other key specifications, the device’s basic version also has Dolby Audio and DTS Surround Sound support. Moreover, it also includes Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 with an HDMI (2.0a), and MicroUSB port.

4K version

While the Full HD version is listed on AliExpress, the variant intended for streaming content in 4K is listed on Gearbest. The Mi TV Stick 4K version has 2GB of RAM and 8GB of eMMC storage. It features a Quad-Core Amlogic S905Y2 Processor with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. The device also has a USB Type-C port instead of the MicroUSB I/O. However, its rest of the specifications remains the same as the Mi TV Stick Full HD variant.

A Mi TV Stick is a compact set-top box that looks like a big flash drive. It connects via HDMI port to the TV and features a full-fledged Android TV OS to launch YouTube, movies, TV shows, games, and other services or applications on the big screen. Such devices are used on old or budget televisions that don’t come with an operating system.

  Published Date: June 22, 2020 12:35 PM IST
  Updated Date: June 22, 2020 12:36 PM IST

