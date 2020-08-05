Xiaomi Mi TV Stick to launch today: Expected price, features

After teasing since the last few weeks, Xiaomi will announce its Mi TV Stick at an event today for the Indian market. This is a new product in Xiaomi’s IoT devices lineup joining the Mi Box 4K launched months ago. The prices are yet to be revealed but you can expect it to cost less than the Mi Box 4K. The stick was originally launched in Europe last month as an alternative to Amazon Fire TV stick. Also Read - Disney+Hotstar Multiplex movies to release 2 hours early on Xiaomi Mi TV models

Xiaomi could bring the Mi TV Stick from Europe without changing much of its specifications. The company has been busy bringing its updated product lineup to the country, the recent one being the Redmi 9 Prime. The Mi TV Stick is expected to come in as the entry point to the smart TV ecosystem that Android TV provides. Xiaomi will be launching it at 12 noon and you can catch the launch livestream via its social media channels. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launching on August 5 in India: Specifications and expected price

Based on teasers, Xiaomi will end up offering all modern OTT apps pre-loaded on the Mi TV stick. You can get access to popular platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, YouTube and more. Since it runs on Google’s Android TV OS, users will have access to all the apps from the Play Store. The inclusion of Android TV also brings Chromecast and Assistant to the device. Also Read - Xiaomi might soon launch new Mi TV models in India as smart TV market gets new entrants

Similar to the Mi Box 4K, Xiaomi may not include its PatchWall UI on the Mi TV Stick. PatchWall is Xiaomi’s customised interface for its smart TVs acting as a content aggregator. This one may miss out on that as PatchWall is limited to the Mi TV models. Hence, users may only get to use the Android TV interface.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick expected pricing

Xiaomi’s new dongle could easily be priced below the Mi Box 4K. Xiaomi will be looking to play with the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which is quite popular. The Fire TV Stick does not run on Android TV and focuses mostly on Amazon’s web services. The Mi TV Stick naturally get an upper hand as it offers equal access to all platforms. Moreover, Xiaomi will release constant software updates to improve the user experience.

In Europe, Xiaomi bundles its smart TV remote controller with the stick. It is the same controller that you get the with the Mi TV models. However, the dedicated button to PatchWall is replaced by an app drawer button. The controller can take voice commands for the Google Assistant. It also has dedicated buttons for Netflix as well as Prime Video.