comscore Xiaomi Mi TV Stick to launch today: Expected price, features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi TV Stick to launch today: Expected price and all features to look forward to
News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick to launch today: Expected price and all features to look forward to

News

Xiaomi will launch its Mi TV Stick streaming device in India today. The Mi TV stick will compete with the Amazon Fire TV Stick and could be the cheapest Android TV-powered device in India.

  • Published: August 5, 2020 9:09 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

After teasing since the last few weeks, Xiaomi will announce its Mi TV Stick at an event today for the Indian market. This is a new product in Xiaomi’s IoT devices lineup joining the Mi Box 4K launched months ago. The prices are yet to be revealed but you can expect it to cost less than the Mi Box 4K. The stick was originally launched in Europe last month as an alternative to Amazon Fire TV stick. Also Read - Disney+Hotstar Multiplex movies to release 2 hours early on Xiaomi Mi TV models

Xiaomi could bring the Mi TV Stick from Europe without changing much of its specifications. The company has been busy bringing its updated product lineup to the country, the recent one being the Redmi 9 Prime. The Mi TV Stick is expected to come in as the entry point to the smart TV ecosystem that Android TV provides. Xiaomi will be launching it at 12 noon and you can catch the launch livestream via its social media channels. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launching on August 5 in India: Specifications and expected price

WATCH: HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Based on teasers, Xiaomi will end up offering all modern OTT apps pre-loaded on the Mi TV stick. You can get access to popular platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, YouTube and more. Since it runs on Google’s Android TV OS, users will have access to all the apps from the Play Store. The inclusion of Android TV also brings Chromecast and Assistant to the device. Also Read - Xiaomi might soon launch new Mi TV models in India as smart TV market gets new entrants

Similar to the Mi Box 4K, Xiaomi may not include its PatchWall UI on the Mi TV Stick. PatchWall is Xiaomi’s customised interface for its smart TVs acting as a content aggregator. This one may miss out on that as PatchWall is limited to the Mi TV models. Hence, users may only get to use the Android TV interface.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick expected pricing

Xiaomi’s new dongle could easily be priced below the Mi Box 4K. Xiaomi will be looking to play with the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which is quite popular. The Fire TV Stick does not run on Android TV and focuses mostly on Amazon’s web services. The Mi TV Stick naturally get an upper hand as it offers equal access to all platforms. Moreover, Xiaomi will release constant software updates to improve the user experience.

Alexa on Fire TV stick offer voice support for Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

Also Read

Alexa on Fire TV stick offer voice support for Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

In Europe, Xiaomi bundles its smart TV remote controller with the stick. It is the same controller that you get the with the Mi TV models. However, the dedicated button to PatchWall is replaced by an app drawer button. The controller can take voice commands for the Google Assistant. It also has dedicated buttons for Netflix as well as Prime Video.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 5, 2020 9:09 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Realme X50 Pro update adds July security patch
News
Realme X50 Pro update adds July security patch
Nokia C3 launched with entry-level specs

News

Nokia C3 launched with entry-level specs

OnePlus to release OxygenOS 11 final developer preview build on August 10

News

OnePlus to release OxygenOS 11 final developer preview build on August 10

Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with July security update

News

Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with July security update

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Most Popular

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM

Xiaomi cancels Mi A4 and subsequent Android One phones

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick to launch today: Expected price, features

Realme X50 Pro update adds July security patch

Nokia C3 launched with entry-level specs

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi cancels Mi A4 and subsequent Android One phones

News

Xiaomi cancels Mi A4 and subsequent Android One phones
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick to launch today: Expected price, features

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick to launch today: Expected price, features
Hisense launches Smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 11,990

Smart TVs

Hisense launches Smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 11,990
Best mobile with 4gb ram under 10000

Top Products

Best mobile with 4gb ram under 10000
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno 4 Pro भारत में 5 कैमरा, 8 GB रैम के साथ सेल पर आया, 36 मिनट में हो जाता है फुल चार्ज

WhatsApp पर आया नया फीचर, इस तरह से देगा फेक न्यूज की जानकारी

Oppo K7 5G स्मार्टफोन किफायती कीमत पर हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

चीनी कंपनी ने लॉन्च किया Made In India टीवी, भारतीय बाजार में सस्ते टीवी से की एंट्री

Airtel Digital TV यूजर्स मात्र 1500 रुपये में सेटटॉप बॉक्स को Xstream Box से कर सकते हैं अपग्रेड

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM
News
Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi cancels Mi A4 and subsequent Android One phones

News

Xiaomi cancels Mi A4 and subsequent Android One phones
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick to launch today: Expected price, features

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick to launch today: Expected price, features
Realme X50 Pro update adds July security patch

News

Realme X50 Pro update adds July security patch
Nokia C3 launched with entry-level specs

News

Nokia C3 launched with entry-level specs

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers