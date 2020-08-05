comscore Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India: Check price, features | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India: Price, features and all you need to know

Xiaomi has launched the Mi TV Stick in India at a price of Rs 2,799. The Mi TV Stick will go on sale from August 7 across all online and various offline stores. Check out all of its features.

Xiaomi has launched the Mi TV Stick in India via an online launch event. The Mi TV Stick joins Xiaomi’s family of smart TV devices along with the Mi Box 4K. Xiaomi has priced the Mi TV Stick at Rs 2,799, making it the cheapest way to gain access to Android TV’s smart experience. The Mi TV Stick brings with itself a smart remote controller and a charging adapter in the box. Xiaomi will put it on sale from August 7 across various retail stores. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi A4 canceled as brand calls quits on making Android One phones

The Mi TV Stick was launched in the European markets a while ago and it now comes to India. With this, Xiaomi wants to tackle the Amazon Fire TV Stick second generation in India. It already has a lower price of Rs 2,799. Moreover, Xiaomi is offering all the benefits of Google services that you get with expensive Android TVs. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Stick to launch today: Expected price and all features to look forward to

If you are wondering the difference between the Mi TV Stick and Mi Box 4K, there isn’t much. Compared to the Mi Box 4K, the Mi TV Stick has only 1GB RAM and it can stream at a maximum resolution of 1080p. 4K streaming is only restricted to the Mi Box 4K at Rs 3,499. Additionally, this one also has a small footprint that plugs in your TV’s HDMI port. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications and more

Mi TV Stick features

The Indian version of the Mi TV stick is almost identical to the international variant, except for one change. Similar to the Mi TV models, the stick also gets Xiaomi’s Data Saver mode that allows streaming more content without consuming higher data. This is highly beneficial for those who will stream via mobile data.

Apart from this, it is the standard Android TV affair as usual. The Mi TV Stick comes with Android 9 onboard. This brings along the access to 5000 apps from the Google Play Store. Out of the box, the stick will be pre-loaded with Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Hungama Play, Zee5, Aha Entertainment and others. There’s no PatchWall UI though.

Users will also get access to Google Assistant as well as Google Chromecast. The Assistant will let you directly access all content via voice commands. With Chromecast, you will be able to stream content from your smartphone to the TV directly and without lags.

