A couple of months ago, Xiaomi launched the Mi Box 4K in India. The streaming box was positioned as the most affordable way to experience Android TV without buying a new TV set. Soon after, Xiaomi announced a more accessible Mi TV Stick for its global markets to compete with the Amazon Fire TV Stick. This Mi TV Stick is now coming to India and Xiaomi is launching it on August 5. Also Read - MIUI 12 to bring Back Tap gestures like iOS 14 to Xiaomi phones with future updates

The Mi TV Stick, as the name suggests, is Xiaomi’s attempt to take on the Amazon Fire TV Stick. The device runs on the latest version of Android TV 9 and comes bundled with all the goodies associated with the OS. This means users get access to content from popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ and more. Essentially, users get access to the Google Play Store and its vast library of TV apps. Also Read - Xiaomi might soon launch new Mi TV models in India as smart TV market gets new entrants

In terms of form factor, the Mi TV Stick is different from previously launch Mi Box 4K. This one is 92.4mm long and weighs just 30g. Unlike the Mi Box 4K, the Mi TV Stick needs a flatscreen TV with a USB port. Similar to the Amazon Fire TV Stick, this one stream via Wi-Fi and can even cast via Chromecast. Also Read - Xiaomi launches Mi TV Stick, Mi Band 5 and Mi Earphones Basic: Check price, features

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick features

As part of the Google services, you will get access to Google Assistant, Chromecast and all Google apps. Users will be able to search for content with voice commands and even control smart home appliances. The Chromecast feature allows for users to stream content from their smartphones to the TV.

Xiaomi bundles its smart remote controller with the Mi TV Stick in global markets. This is the same controller you get with the Mi Box 4K, complete with its minimal design and fewer buttons. Unlike the Mi TV models, the stick does not feature Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI. The Stick also has lesser 1GB RAM and 8GB of onboard storage.

All that remains to be seen is the pricing. The Mi Box 4K costs Rs 3,499 and Xiaomi could keep the price of the Stick lower. Moreover, the Amazon Fire TV Stick starts at Rs 3,999 for the 1080p model. Hence, Xiaomi could end up pricing the Stick closer to Rs 3,000. This could make it one of the most affordable ways to experience Android TV, complete with its smart features.