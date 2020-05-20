Xiaomi Mi TV Stick running on Android TV spotted online

Xiaomi is entering the TV streaming battle with its TV Stick device very soon. This device will compete with the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick but run on Android TV software. The device has been spotted online recently, which suggests the launch is not far away. The Mi TV Stick is essentially a mini computer which connects to TV via HDMI port and turns them into smart TV. It will carry the Mi logo at the top and rest of the device will be black in colour. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal for Mi TV 4 55: Check offer

The Mi TV Stick is listed at $80 (Rs 8,000 approx) over here, but it likely to cost much less than that. The Mi Stick will use Android 9 Pie version as its platform, and use its power from quad-core processor, which will be paired with 2GB RAM. All the apps installed on the device reside in the 8GB storage space allotted for them. Running on Android TV means the device will offer voice control support via Google Assistant. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 4K now available for purchase: Price in India, features

Xiaomi is yet to share more details about this device but it hardly comes as a surprise to see them launching it. Recently, the company launched Mi TV Box in the Indian market priced at Rs 3,499. The device features a USB port for connecting your external devices. It supports Bluetooth 4.2 to connect wireless headphones. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 4K streaming device vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

The Mi Box 4K has a 64-bit quad-core processor and a Mali-450 GPU, backed by 2GB RAM and 8GB of flash storage. It supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands, and offline video playback as well. You can play 4K Ultra HD video content playback at 60fps for the sharpest image quality and smoothest video playback. The streaming device comes with a built-in Chromecast that allows users to cast up to 4K Ultra-HD across mobile, tablet, or laptops.