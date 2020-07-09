comscore Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted on official portugal site: Check price, specs
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted on official portugal site: Check price, specifications

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick (1080p) price will be set at EUR 39.99, which is around Rs 3,400 in India.

  • Published: July 9, 2020 8:22 PM IST
Xiaomi is long rumored to launch Mi TV Stick. The device has been spotted on a bunch of e-commerce platforms in the past. Now, it has made an appearance on another online store. The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick was spotted on Xiaomi’s official Portugal website, but the page seems to have taken down now. Thankfully, a Portuguese news outlet 4gnews spotted the listing at the right time.

It revealed what could be the price and specifications of the device. The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick (1080p) price will be set at EUR 39.99, which is around Rs 3,400 in India. Comparatively, the third-generation Google Chromecast comes with a price tag of Rs 3,499 in India. The Amazon Fire TV stick with 1080p is priced at Rs 3,999 and the 4K variant costs Rs 5,999 in India. Xiaomi is soon expected to launch this streaming device as when the listing was live, the “notify me” option also available.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick specifications, features

In case you are unaware, the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is essentially a mini-computer, that connects to a TV via HDMI port and turns them into a smart TV. As per the listing, the upcoming Mi TV Stick will offer a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor. The streaming device will ship with Android TV 9.0 out of the box. It will offer support for Dolby Audio, DTS sound format, Bluetooth 4.2, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

The device was listed with 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage option. It is rumored to have a single HDMI port and a micro USB port. As mentioned above, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi TV Stick will support full-HD resolution videos at 60fps. The streaming device will come with pre-installed Netflix and Amazon Prime app, which one will be able to access via dedicated buttons on the with Mi TV Stick remote.

