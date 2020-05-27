Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with smart voice control remote teased officially

Xiaomi did tease the Mi TV Stick for its future products roadmap announcement in March, but the product quietly got sidelined due to COVID pandemic. Last month, we first saw Xiaomi Mi TV Stick images, and just last week, the alleged listing price went live on Gearbest. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal for Mi TV 4 55: Check offer

The Chinese company is already has Mi Box streaming devices but the Mi TV Stick will be there first device. Yesterday, at an event in Germany, the company launched its Redmi Note 9 series of smartphones, where the company also teased the Mi TV Stick with an image (via Winfuture). Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 4K now available for purchase: Price in India, features

This device will compete with the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick but run on Android TV software. The device has been spotted online recently, and now that company has also teased the image officially, it suggests the launch is not far away. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 4K streaming device vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is essentially a mini computer which connects to TV via HDMI port and turns them into smart TV. It will carry the Mi logo at the top and rest of the device will be black in colour.

Xiaomi is yet to share more details about this device but it hardly comes as a surprise to see them launching it. Recently, the company launched Mi TV Box in the Indian market priced at Rs 3,499. The device offers similar functionality, just that its a box which need external power from an adaptor. It features a USB port for connecting your external devices and supports Bluetooth 4.2.

The Gearbest listing of the Mi TV Stick tipped the price of $80 (Rs 6,000 approx), but we feel it’ll be a lot less. The Mi Stick is likely to use Android 9 Pie TV version as its OS platform. Rumored specs suggest quad-core processor and 2GB RAM. All the apps installed on the device could reside in the 8GB storage space allotted for them. Running on Android TV means the device will offer voice control support via Google Assistant.