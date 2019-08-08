Xiaomi brought its Mi TV range of affordable smart televisions in India in the year 2018. Some of the most popular smart TVs from the company include Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43 and 32, Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43, and Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32. Now, Xiaomi has announced that its Mi TVs will soon receive the popular OTT app – Reliance JioCinema. The company has confirmed this news via its official Twitter handle.

JioCinema is a video streaming service from Reliance Jio. With this app, one can watch TV shows, Jio exclusives, movies, documentaries, trailers and more. The telecom operator’s app offers support for mobile and web platforms. At the moment, the rest of the details regarding the new release on its TV screens are still under wraps. Similar to Mi TVs, TCL has also announced that it will integrate JioCinema, the on-demand content platform into its Google-certified Smart TVs.

Amazon Freedom Days sale price, offers on Xiaomi Mi TVs

Besides, in partnership with Xiaomi, Amazon India is offering interesting discounts on Xiaomi Mi TVs during Amazon Freedom Days sale. If you have an SBI Bank credit card, then you will get a 10 percent instant discount on the purchase of any Mi TV. Those using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can get a 5 percent discount. The 32-inch model of the Mi TV 4C Pro is currently available at its lowest price. This Android TV with HD Ready LED display is on sale with a price label of Rs 12,499.

There is also a 43-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro model on the sale, which is selling at Rs 21,990. The Android TV packs a full HD LED display, DTS-HD sound, PatchWall content and more. The 49-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro will cost you Rs 29,999. The TV comes with a Full HD panel, dual 10W speakers, one Ethernet port, one AV port, one earphone out and Wi-Fi. The 55-inch the Mi LED TV 4 Pro (55) is priced at Rs 47,999. With this TV, you will get 4K HDR panel, Dolby + DTS-HD audio and more. All the Xiaomi Mi TVs offer streaming apps like Hotstar, Sony Liv, Voot, Zee5 and more. These TVs run Android TV with Xiaomi’s Patchwall UI.