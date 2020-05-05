comscore Xiaomi Mi TWS 2 set to launch on May 8 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi TWS 2 wireless earbuds set to launch along with Mi 10 5G on May 8
News

Xiaomi Mi TWS 2 wireless earbuds set to launch along with Mi 10 5G on May 8

News

Xiaomi Global VP and India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain shared the announcement on his Twitter account. Let’s check out the details regarding the anticipated Mi True Wireless Earbuds here.

  • Published: May 5, 2020 8:51 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi TWS 2 Mi AirDots 2

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has just shared some new information regarding its upcoming launch event on May 8. According to a new teaser, it looks like the company plans to launch its wireless earbuds at the launch. This means that the smartphone giant will launch a part of wireless earbuds along with the Mi 10 5G smartphone. The company Global VP and Xiaomi India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain shared the announcement on his Twitter account. Jain also noted that thousands of Mi fans have inquired about the launch of the true wireless earbuds. Let’s check out the details regarding the anticipated Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds here. Also Read - Xiaomi leaked patents reveal phone screens with 'disappearing' under-display cameras

Xiaomi Mi TWS 2 India launch details

Taking a look at the tweet, we get a seven-second teaser video trying to generate some hype around the device. The teaser hints at the charging case of the upcoming product along with a glimpse at the earbuds. It also showcases the words “Wireless” and “Freedom” to indicate the primary aim of the Xiaomi Mi TWS 2. Towards the end of the video we see a text towards the bottom stating “Coming on May 8th”. This confirms the fact that the company will likely launch the TWS along with the much anticipated Mi 10 5G. As previously noted, the company has already started taking pre-orders for its upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 5G smartphone. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch set for May 8: Snapdragon 865, 108MP camera and other features

Watch: How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

We are not sure if the company will launch the Mi AirDots 2 or the AirDots 2S model in the Indian market. Both these models are currently available in the Chinese market. Inspecting the TWS earbuds, both also feature an identical design along with slight changes in the internal specifications. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon India and Mi.com: Check price, offers

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch set for May 8: Snapdragon 865, 108MP camera and other features

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch set for May 8: Snapdragon 865, 108MP camera and other features

According to a tweet from Ishan Agarwal, Xiaomi will likely launch the Mi AirDots 2 in India. The company will brand the TWS as “Mi True Wireless Earphones 2”, the global name for the AirDots 2. There is no information available on the pricing of the earbuds at the time of writing.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 5, 2020 8:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone SE 2020 and OnePlus 8 Pro tell the tale of smartphone market
Opinions
Apple iPhone SE 2020 and OnePlus 8 Pro tell the tale of smartphone market
Here's how to video record Google's 3D animals and objects

How To

Here's how to video record Google's 3D animals and objects

Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone with 144Hz display, likely surfaces online

News

Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone with 144Hz display, likely surfaces online

Huawei and Honor AppGallery gets MapmyIndia Move app onboard for Indian users

News

Huawei and Honor AppGallery gets MapmyIndia Move app onboard for Indian users

Forza Street is now live for download on Google Play Store and iOS

Gaming

Forza Street is now live for download on Google Play Store and iOS

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Xiaomi Mi TWS 2 set to launch in India on May 8

Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone with 144Hz display, likely surfaces online

Huawei and Honor AppGallery gets MapmyIndia Move app onboard for Indian users

Google, Apple screenshots show COVID-19 tracker in action

Samsung announces Stay Home, Stay Happy pre-book offers

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi TWS 2 set to launch in India on May 8

News

Xiaomi Mi TWS 2 set to launch in India on May 8
Best Phone Under 15000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 15000
Xiaomi patents reveal phones with under-display cameras

News

Xiaomi patents reveal phones with under-display cameras
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G to launch in India on May 8

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G to launch in India on May 8
Poco F2 Pro appears on Gearbest with promo images

News

Poco F2 Pro appears on Gearbest with promo images

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 9 Pro को खरीदने का मौका, ऐसे बचा सकते हैं 1000 रुपये

भारत में WhatsApp Pay सर्विस मई महीने के अंत तक हो सकती है शुरू

स्मार्टफोन में इंस्टॉल नहीं है आरोग्य सेतु एप? हो सकती है सजा

जल्द लॉन्च होगा हुवावे का नया स्मार्टफोन, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

Mi 10 स्मार्टफोन को कर सकते हैं प्री-ऑर्डर, फ्री मिलेगा 2499 रुपये का वायरलेस पावर बैंक

Latest Videos

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000

News

Xiaomi Mi TWS 2 set to launch in India on May 8
News
Xiaomi Mi TWS 2 set to launch in India on May 8
Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone with 144Hz display, likely surfaces online

News

Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone with 144Hz display, likely surfaces online
Huawei and Honor AppGallery gets MapmyIndia Move app onboard for Indian users

News

Huawei and Honor AppGallery gets MapmyIndia Move app onboard for Indian users
Google, Apple screenshots show COVID-19 tracker in action

News

Google, Apple screenshots show COVID-19 tracker in action
Samsung announces Stay Home, Stay Happy pre-book offers

Deals

Samsung announces Stay Home, Stay Happy pre-book offers