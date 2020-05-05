Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has just shared some new information regarding its upcoming launch event on May 8. According to a new teaser, it looks like the company plans to launch its wireless earbuds at the launch. This means that the smartphone giant will launch a part of wireless earbuds along with the Mi 10 5G smartphone. The company Global VP and Xiaomi India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain shared the announcement on his Twitter account. Jain also noted that thousands of Mi fans have inquired about the launch of the true wireless earbuds. Let’s check out the details regarding the anticipated Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds here. Also Read - Xiaomi leaked patents reveal phone screens with 'disappearing' under-display cameras

Xiaomi Mi TWS 2 India launch details

Taking a look at the tweet, we get a seven-second teaser video trying to generate some hype around the device. The teaser hints at the charging case of the upcoming product along with a glimpse at the earbuds. It also showcases the words “Wireless” and “Freedom” to indicate the primary aim of the Xiaomi Mi TWS 2. Towards the end of the video we see a text towards the bottom stating “Coming on May 8th”. This confirms the fact that the company will likely launch the TWS along with the much anticipated Mi 10 5G. As previously noted, the company has already started taking pre-orders for its upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 5G smartphone. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch set for May 8: Snapdragon 865, 108MP camera and other features

Watch: How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

We are not sure if the company will launch the Mi AirDots 2 or the AirDots 2S model in the Indian market. Both these models are currently available in the Chinese market. Inspecting the TWS earbuds, both also feature an identical design along with slight changes in the internal specifications. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon India and Mi.com: Check price, offers

BOOM🔊💥

BREAK FREE FROM WIRES 🎧 Mi fans, I think I have received 1000s of comments from you guys about this one. 😇 Excited to announce we will be launching this ultra cool😎 product along with #Mi10 on May 8. RT🔄 if you ❤️ #WirelessFreedom.#Xiaomi ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/RyWP5IyYgr — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 5, 2020

According to a tweet from Ishan Agarwal, Xiaomi will likely launch the Mi AirDots 2 in India. The company will brand the TWS as “Mi True Wireless Earphones 2”, the global name for the AirDots 2. There is no information available on the pricing of the earbuds at the time of writing.