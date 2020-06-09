Smartphone maker Xiaomi seems to be currently working on a number of unannounced projects. These likely include future smartphones, TVs, routers, IoT products, audio gear, and more. Some new information has just surfaced online revealing that the smartphone maker is also working on a Walkie-Talkie. As per the report, the mystery product is likely to launch in the coming months, if not weeks. The report found some technology aspects regarding the upcoming Xiaomi Walkie-Talkie. It is worth noting that the company has already launched Walkie-Talkie products in the past. Let’s check out the details regarding the rumored Xiaomi-branded Mi Walkie-Talkie Lite here. Also Read - Xiaomi launches the Mi Smart Curtain on its crowdfunding platform

Xiaomi working on a Walkie-Talkie; details

According to GizmoChina, the details regarding the Walkie-Talkie surfaced in a certification listing on the Bluetooth SIG website. The listing also revealed that the likely name of the upcoming Walkie-Talkie including some specifications. First up, Xiaomi will likely launch the device with the name, Xiaomi Mi Walkie-Talkie Lite. This listing also hinted that the device will feature "XMDJJL01" model number along with Bluetooth v5.0 technology. The company listed the device a few weeks back on May 25th, 2020. In addition, the company also added a "design description" likely hinting at some other aspects of the upcoming product.

The design description notes that the device is an "entry-level walkie-talkie". This means that the device will be "extremely cost-effective" attracting a larger set of potential users. Xiaomi has added the "intercom function" which means that users can talk to each other using the device. Users will also get a "power query" feature which allows them to keep a check on the battery levels.

The listing also revealed that the Xiaomi Mi Walkie-Talkie will also feature support for a dedicated app. Users can use this app to edit channels, settings, and more. Other features also include making "batch" configurations on multiple Mi Walkie-Talkie Lite. Beyond this, the company did not share any information regarding the launch, pricing, or availability outside China.