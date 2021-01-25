comscore Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite India launch soon, BIS certification, specs, price
Xiaomi India expected to launch a new smartwatch dubbed Mi Watch Lite. Mi entered the smartwatch segment last year with Mi Watch Revolve priced at Rs 9,999.

Xiaomi is expected to launch a new smartwatch in India. The company entered the smartwatch segment in the country last year with the launch of the Mi Watch Revolve at Rs 9,999. The brand is reportedly gearing up to launch a liter version dubbed the Mi Watch Lite, which went official in the global markets in December last year. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 could launch next month, hints company GM

For the unware, the Mi Watch Lite in India could be none other than the rebranded Redmi Watch that launched in China earlier. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 6 may take a cue from OnePlus Band, can bring this feature

The new leak reveals that the smartwatch has passed BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, which hints that the Mi Watch Lite will launch in India sooner than expected. We take a quick look at the details about the upcoming Xiaomi smartwatch. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T at Rs 32,999 without bank offers on Flipkart: Is it worth buying?

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite India launch soon

As per a known tipster Mukul Sharma, the smartwatch has been found listed on the BIS certification site with the model number ‘REDMIWT02’. While the certification website doesn’t clearly state the name of the Mi Watch Lite, it is suggested to be the Redmi Watch, which is exclusive to China.

This information related to the toned-down variant of the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve was revealed via a post on Twitter.

The Mi Watch Lite comes with a 1.4-inch LCD touch screen display and a square dial. The display supports a screen resolution of 320 x 320 pixels and comes with a pixel density of 323ppi.

This watered-down Mi Watch comes with support for features such as a heart rate sensor and a sleep tracker. A SpO2 sensor has been skipped but considering the expected affordable pricing, it doesn’t seem like a problem.

The Mi Watch Lite comes with up to 11 Sports modes that include outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, walking, swimming, among others. It is backed by a 230mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to nine days and up to 10 days with the GPS enabled. The smartwatch also supports 5ATM water resistance.

Additionally, users can take or reject phone calls, control music, see reminders, reply to messages, and see more smartphone notifications via the Mi Watch Lite.

What about the price?

We don’t have any word on the pricing. However, considering the price in China (CNY 269), it is expected to fall under Rs 5,000. We believed that it is expected to be priced between Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,500.

There are rumours that the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite will launch in India alongside the highly-rumored Redmi Note 10 series, which is expected to arrive in February.

  Published Date: January 25, 2021 4:46 PM IST

