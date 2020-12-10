Just last month, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Watch, the first smartwatch to be unveiled under the Redmi brand. The same will now be sold globally under the Mi banner dubbed as the Mi Watch Lite. Also Read - Redmi Watch launched at price of around Rs 3,300

According to a Gizmochina report, the smartwatch was launched today and is listed on Mi.com, however, the pricing and availability of the device are awaited. The report puts the Mi Watch Lite priced between $50-$60 (roughly Rs 3,700-Rs 4,200)

Looks & design

The design and specifications are in line with what rumours and leaks have brought forth. The Mi Watch Lite sports a square-shaped watch face with a rather simple design. Weighing in at just 35 grams, it is a lightweight gizmo which is also similar to what other smartwatches in this price category offer.

The Mi Watch Lite comes with three different strap color variants and watch cases. Color options include pink, ivory, black, blue and olive.

It comes with a 2.5D curved glass panel, matte texture and skin-friendly TPU material strap has been used in the manufacturing of the smartwatch. It also comes in a detachable buckle design.

The Mi Watch Lite sports a 1.4-inch TFT color touchscreen with a pixel density of 323PPI. It also features more than 20 custom dials with an option to download more later.

Features

Functionality wise, the Mi Watch Lite supports a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking and sedentary monitoring. It comes with 11 different workout modes like outdoor and indoor running, cycling, swimming and other several free exercises. It also comes with a six-axis sensor for better motion detection.

The watch offers water resistance up to 50 meters and packs a 230mAh battery which is capable of delivering up to 9 days of backup on a single charge.

India is a key market for the Chinese tech giant and we can expect the Mi Watch Lite to hit India shores very soon.