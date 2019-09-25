comscore Xiaomi Mi Watch powered by Wear OS could launch soon
Xiaomi Mi Watch powered by Wear OS could be in the works

Xiaomi Mi Watch is reportedly in the works and it could be powered by Wear OS. Here is what we know so far.

The wearables market is thriving as demand for fitness bands and smartwatches is on a rise. Smartwatches from Samsung, Huawei, Fitbit and others run on a proprietary OS, whereas Mobvoi and Fossil support Google’s Wear OS. In fact, despite several efforts, Google still hasn’t been able to encourage smartwatch makers to opt for the OS. Still, that isn’t stopping brands like Xiaomi to experiment with the OS. Xiaomi Mi Watch powered by Wear OS is reportedly in the works.

Xiaomi Mi Watch: What we know so far

According to a report on 9To5Google, Wear OS companion app for Android has revealed about Xiaomi’s plans of launching Mi Watch. Wear OS 2.28 includes a string with reference “xiaomi_companion_name” to Mi Wear companion app. If we look at the Google Play Store, Xiaomi has an app called Mi Health, but there is nothing called “Mi Wear.”

References to unpublished Mi Wear app give enough clue to believe that Xiaomi is working on a smartwatch running Wear OS. The code appearing in the code reveals that it will be called Mi Watch. After all, the company’s tablet, TV, and smartphone line-up come with “Mi” branding.

No other details are known

As of now, it is unknown if Huami will be manufacturing the Mi Watch for Xiaomi, just like the Mi Band wearable. There could be other partners making this product too. Even details like the design and specifications of the alleged Mi Watch are unknown as of now.

Considering this is a Xiaomi branded product, we can expect it to be affordable, just like its range of products. There is no word on the pricing and launch date yet. But we will keep you posted as soon as we have more details to share.

  Published Date: September 25, 2019 12:52 PM IST

