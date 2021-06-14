Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active India launch date confirmed

Xiaomi recently revealed the first Redmi smartwatch in India. The company aims to launch a number of smartwatches in the country and has now announced that it is soon launching a new one under its Mi sub-brand. The Mi Watch Revolve Active is launching in India on June 22 and will act as another variant of the original Mi Watch Revolve. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Does 4G still outdo 5G at a lesser price?

The new Xiaomi smartwatch will make its entry alongside the Mi 11 Lite, which has already been launched for the global market. Here's a look at the details.

Mi Watch Revolve Active coming to India super soon

Xiaomi has now started sending out 'block the dates' for its new Mi smartwatch, which will be unveiled at 12 pm on June 22. The company will host an online event for the same, which can be viewed via Xiaomi's YouTube channel. You can also get information through its social media platforms.

This comes after the smartwatch’s microsite was briefly spotted on Amazon India earlier today. The listing, which was removed, revealed the June 22 launch date.

Mi Watch Revolve Active expectations

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi smartwatch will be another variant of the Mi Watch Revolve and is expected to look a lot like it. But, there could be improvements too. The watch is highly expected to come with support for blood oxygen or SpO2 monitor, which the original model lacks. It is also expected to come with a VO2 Max tracker, heart rate monitor, and body energy monitor, and more health features.

Much like the Mi Watch Revolve, it could feature a circular dial and a 1.3-inch AMOLED display. It is also likely to come with a number of sports modes, in-built GPS, and 5ATM water resistance. A number of Mi Watch Revolve features such as sleep tracking, step tracking, and more could be there too.

As for the price, not much is known. However, it is likely to fall under Rs 10,000 and compete with the likes of the Realme Watch, Amazfit smartwatches, and more.