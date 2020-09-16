Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 launching soon

Xiaomi has finally updated its entire Redmi 9 series of phones in India but it’s not done yet. Just before September ends, Xiaomi has another launch event scheduled for its new smarter living things. This time, it is coming out with a bunch of wearables and IoT products. The event is scheduled to be live-streamed on September 29 at 12 noon. Xiaomi has released a teaser poster hinting at all the upcoming products. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, Pro Max get new color variant in India

The teaser gives out two wearables headed for India. One of them is from the popular Mi Band series. Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 5 in China and global markets a while ago, and is now bringing it to India. The Band 5 will replace the Band 4 and gets nifty upgrades like Alexa integration and magnetic charging dock. The design of the band remains unchanged though.

Xiaomi smartwatch is coming

Apart from the Mi Band 5, Xiaomi is also launching a smartwatch with a large circular dial. Expected to be a renamed Mi Watch Revolve, this could offer an affordable smartwatch to Indians. The Revolve does not run on Google's Wear OS but instead runs on a custom OS. It comes with an intensive list of health tracking features and brings a few smart features. The Xiaomi smartwatch could end up rivalling the Amazfit Verge Lite and other affordable watches.

Here comes the event you have been waiting for – The 3rd edition of #SmarterLiving.#SmarterLiving2021 – September 29th | 12 noon DO NOT share screenshots when you see it. 😉

RT🔁with #SmarterLiving2021 to show your excitement. Hints in the visual below. 👇 pic.twitter.com/fv8tiA4qHL — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 16, 2020

The teaser also suggests a new pair of shoes. Xiaomi brought its shoes to the market back in 2019 and it could offer an updated version of the same. A smart bulb is also expected with a higher wattage rating. The Mi Soap Dispenser is also featured in the teaser along with what appears to be a smart kettle.

Redmi Smartband launched recently

The update to Xiaomi’s fitness wearables comes just days after Redmi announced its foray into the wearable market. The Redmi Smartband is one of the cheapest fitness trackers from Xiaomi at a price of Rs 1,599. The band comes with 24-hour heart rate monitoring and a 1.08-inch LCD display. It also tracks sleep along with steps and calories. Redmi promises up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

Redmi also offers customizable straps for the Smartband. Users need to pull out the straps in order to charge it via a USB port. Redmi Smartband users need to pair it with a Xiaomi Wear app in order to customize the watch faces and keep a tab on the statistics.