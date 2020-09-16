comscore Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 launching soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch, Mi Band 5 and other smart devices for September 29
News

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch, Mi Band 5 and other smart devices for September 29

News

Xiaomi is hosting another event on September 29. The event is probably going to launch the Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Band 5.

  • Published: September 16, 2020 2:22 PM IST
Xiaomi Watch Color

Photo: Weibo

Xiaomi has finally updated its entire Redmi 9 series of phones in India but it’s not done yet. Just before September ends, Xiaomi has another launch event scheduled for its new smarter living things. This time, it is coming out with a bunch of wearables and IoT products. The event is scheduled to be live-streamed on September 29 at 12 noon. Xiaomi has released a teaser poster hinting at all the upcoming products. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, Pro Max get new color variant in India

The teaser gives out two wearables headed for India. One of them is from the popular Mi Band series. Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 5 in China and global markets a while ago, and is now bringing it to India. The Band 5 will replace the Band 4 and gets nifty upgrades like Alexa integration and magnetic charging dock. The design of the band remains unchanged though. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9i launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and other details

Ubisoft Forward: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Xiaomi smartwatch is coming

Apart from the Mi Band 5, Xiaomi is also launching a smartwatch with a large circular dial. Expected to be a renamed Mi Watch Revolve, this could offer an affordable smartwatch to Indians. The Revolve does not run on Google’s Wear OS but instead runs on a custom OS. It comes with an intensive list of health tracking features and brings a few smart features. The Xiaomi smartwatch could end up rivalling the Amazfit Verge Lite and other affordable watches. Also Read - Redmi Smart Band launched for Rs 1,599 in India: Specifications, features, availability

The teaser also suggests a new pair of shoes. Xiaomi brought its shoes to the market back in 2019 and it could offer an updated version of the same. A smart bulb is also expected with a higher wattage rating. The Mi Soap Dispenser is also featured in the teaser along with what appears to be a smart kettle.

Redmi Smartband launched recently

The update to Xiaomi’s fitness wearables comes just days after Redmi announced its foray into the wearable market. The Redmi Smartband is one of the cheapest fitness trackers from Xiaomi at a price of Rs 1,599. The band comes with 24-hour heart rate monitoring and a 1.08-inch LCD display. It also tracks sleep along with steps and calories. Redmi promises up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen fitness tracker now more affordable

Also Read

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen fitness tracker now more affordable

Redmi also offers customizable straps for the Smartband. Users need to pull out the straps in order to charge it via a USB port. Redmi Smartband users need to pair it with a Xiaomi Wear app in order to customize the watch faces and keep a tab on the statistics.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 16, 2020 2:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Samsung to ditch ToF sensor for Galaxy S21 in favour of telephoto lens
News
Samsung to ditch ToF sensor for Galaxy S21 in favour of telephoto lens
Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 launching soon

News

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 launching soon

OnePlus Nord Rs 1,000 instant discount offer on Amazon

Deals

OnePlus Nord Rs 1,000 instant discount offer on Amazon

Logitech K380 Multi-device Bluetooth Keyboard Review

Review

Logitech K380 Multi-device Bluetooth Keyboard Review

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G spotted on TENAA

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G spotted on TENAA

Most Popular

Logitech K380 Multi-device Bluetooth Keyboard Review

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS Review

Oppo F17 Pro review

Oppo ColorOS 11 (Android 11) first impressions

Nokia 5.3 Review: Check price, features and specifications

Samsung to ditch ToF sensor for Galaxy S21 in favour of telephoto lens

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 launching soon

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G spotted on TENAA

LG Wing with Dual Rotating Screen launched

Infinix Note 7 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G70

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

OnePlus United by Hope documentary; looking behind the scenes

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 launching soon

News

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 launching soon
Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro series gets a new colour variant in India: Check details, price

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro series gets a new colour variant in India: Check details, price
Xiaomi Redmi 9i launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and other details

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9i launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and other details
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000

हिंदी समाचार

Realme ने टीज किया नया फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन, लगा हो सकता है Snapdragon 875 प्रोसेसर

OnePlus 8T का रेंडर आया सामने, Samsung के स्मार्टफोन की तरह ही होगा कैमरा डिजाइन

ASUS ROG phone 3 का स्पेशल एडिशन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है खास

Realme Narzo 20 और Narzo 20A के लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई स्पेसिफिकेशंस, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

Redmi K40 Pro स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 875 प्रोसेसर के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च, हुआ टीज!

Latest Videos

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look
BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India

Features

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

News

Samsung to ditch ToF sensor for Galaxy S21 in favour of telephoto lens
News
Samsung to ditch ToF sensor for Galaxy S21 in favour of telephoto lens
Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 launching soon

News

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 launching soon
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G spotted on TENAA

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G spotted on TENAA
LG Wing with Dual Rotating Screen launched

News

LG Wing with Dual Rotating Screen launched
Infinix Note 7 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G70

News

Infinix Note 7 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G70

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers