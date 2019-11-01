comscore Xiaomi Mi Watch strap colors out ahead of its launch
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Watch strap colors out ahead of launch
News

Xiaomi Mi Watch strap colors out ahead of launch

News

Likely to be called Mi Watch, the Chinese smartphone maker has already begun teasing the device.

  • Published: November 1, 2019 3:31 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Watch strap colors

Xiaomi is set to launch its first smartwatch alongside Mi CC9 Pro in China on November 5. Likely to be called Mi Watch, the Chinese smartphone maker has already begun teasing the device. Ahead of its launch next week, Xiaomi has begun creating hype for the wearable. We now have a look at the colors of the Mi Watch strap. These were leaked on Weibo and the colors include black, grey, white, and navy blue. These straps are apparently made from fluoro rubber that has anti-allergic properties and is anti-sweat as well. It also comes with a quick release mechanism.

The Mi Watch is going to be an interesting device since it will be based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear platform. The render teased by the company suggests it will be a glorified version of Amazfit GTS smartwatch.

Xiaomi Mi Watch seems to feature a design similar to that of Apple Watch. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 3100 Wear platform. It is not clear whether it will run Wear OS by Google but leaks point at Xiaomi adopting it. While we have seen leaks about the device, the Mi Watch has now appeared in full glory in an official video. The video first spotted by IndiaShopps was shared by Qu Heng, General Manager of Xiaomi’s Ecological Chain.

Xiaomi Mi Watch design and software features detailed in a real-life video, launch on November 5

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Watch design and software features detailed in a real-life video, launch on November 5

The video reveals key design elements and some of the software features of the Mi Watch. Xiaomi seems to have customized its MIUI for smartwatches and Mi Watch will run ‘MIUI for Watch’. The UI is expected to be based on Wear OS by Google. The video shows that the wearable will offer number of apps. It also seems to have a launcher similar to the one seen on Android smartphones. Some of the apps teased include calls, contacts, alarm, messages, clock, Mi Fit, Alipay, WeChat and more.

Xiaomi Mi Watch real-world images leak online; features teased

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Watch real-world images leak online; features teased

Heng describes the Mi Watch as a smartphone in the form of a watch. The first smartwatch from Xiaomi is expected to sport an OLED display. There is a button similar to digital crown on Apple Watch. It will be used to navigate the interface for those who don’t want to use the touchscreen display. Wear OS has failed to compete with Apple and other wearable platforms. With Xiaomi joining the fray, Google might have a chance at redemption once again.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 1, 2019 3:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch
News
Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch
WhatsApp responds to government's strong privacy statement: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp responds to government's strong privacy statement: All you need to know

Electronic Arts teases possible remaster of Need For Speed: Underground 2

Gaming

Electronic Arts teases possible remaster of Need For Speed: Underground 2

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with dark mode and more

News

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with dark mode and more

Redmi TV with 40-inch full HD display launched in China: Check price, features

Smart TVs

Redmi TV with 40-inch full HD display launched in China: Check price, features

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch

WhatsApp responds to government's strong privacy statement: All you need to know

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with dark mode and more

Paytm announces OTP-less card payments: Here is how it works

MevoFit launches Atom Play X100 earbuds in India: Features, price

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch

News

Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch
Redmi TV with 40-inch full HD display launched in China: Check price, features

Smart TVs

Redmi TV with 40-inch full HD display launched in China: Check price, features
Xiaomi Mi Watch strap colors out ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Mi Watch strap colors out ahead of launch
Xiaomi reportedly working on Slofie feature

News

Xiaomi reportedly working on Slofie feature
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with penta camera setup to launch on November 14

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with penta camera setup to launch on November 14

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Z1 Pro स्मार्टफोन को मिला 2,000 रुपये तक का प्राइस कट, ये है नई कीमत

Reliance Jio के ऑल-इन-वन पैक पर मिल रहा है 50 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale शुरू, 80% तक के डिस्काउंट पर मिल रहे हैं कई प्रॉडक्ट्स

Realme X स्मार्टफोन को मिलने वाली लेटेस्ट सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट रोकी गई, यह है कारण

Realme 5 की कीमतों में हुई कटौती, अब 8,999 रुपये में खरीदें

News

Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch
News
Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch
WhatsApp responds to government's strong privacy statement: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp responds to government's strong privacy statement: All you need to know
Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with dark mode and more

News

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with dark mode and more
Paytm announces OTP-less card payments: Here is how it works

News

Paytm announces OTP-less card payments: Here is how it works
MevoFit launches Atom Play X100 earbuds in India: Features, price

News

MevoFit launches Atom Play X100 earbuds in India: Features, price