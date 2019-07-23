Xiaomi is hosting its big fifth anniversary sale starting today. The sale has kicked off, and it will be valid till 11:59PM on July 25, 2019. During the sale, the Chinese company is offering discounts on its best-selling smartphones. There are also Rs 5 flash sales on select products and the company is even offering price drop on popular devices. While the focus remains on smartphones, there are other devices that are also available for purchase.

Xiaomi Mi Fifth Anniversary Sale: Non-smartphone Deals

During the fifth anniversary sale, Xiaomi is offering the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones and the Mi Water TDS Tester. These devices will be available for sale for the first time today at 12:00PM IST. The Mi Water TDS Tester is available for Rs 349 on Xiaomi’s own website. At the time of writing, we observed that the website failed to render the webpage. Xiaomi offers a message that there are “too many people rushing in at the moment.”

The Mi Water TDS Tester is a nifty device that can be used at home to check the quality of water. It is essentially a pen that can be dispensed in water. It looks identical to an electronic thermometer and measures water content of heavy metals, organic materials and water salinity. The device can be effectively used to determine the overall purity of the water. The Mi Water TDS Tester measures 90x50x40 mm in dimensions. It is powered by batteries and weighs around 30 grams.

Xiaomi is also selling its Mi Neckband Earphones for the first time during the sale today. These earphones were announced alongside Redmi K20 Series in India last week. The Mi Bluetooth Neckband Earphone is priced at Rs 1,599, and comes with 8 hours of playback time. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 with collar design and supports voice control as well. The Bluetooth earphone takes two hours for full charge and measures 445x80x26 mm in dimensions. Xiaomi is also selling its 27W adapter for Redmi K20 Pro at Rs 999 while Mi Beard Trimmer is available for Rs 1,199.