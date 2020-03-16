comscore Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank with 10,000mAh capacity and 18W fast charging launched in India: Price, Features
News

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank with 10,000mAh capacity and 18W fast charging launched in India: Price, Features

News

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank allows users to charge their wireless charging supported smartphone by placing it on top of the power bank. It also supports two-way fast charging and comes in black color.

  • Published: March 16, 2020 1:08 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank main

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank is now official. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced the availability of the wireless power bank in the country. The Mi Wireless power bank joins Xiaomi‘s existing lineup of power banks. It is priced at Rs 2,699 but can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 2,499. The power bank is aimed at those looking for wireless charging experience. In comparison to its price in China, the wireless power bank will look expensive.

Related Stories


Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank: Price in India, Features

The Mi Wireless Power Bank from Xiaomi is now available for a discounted price of Rs 2,499. Since it supports wireless charging, the power bank is also Qi certified. It supports two way fast charging and 10W fast wireless charging. There is also 18W fast charging output port for charging secondary devices. For input, the power bank relies on USB Type-C port with support for fast charging. The Mi Wireless Power Bank has 10,000mAh capacity and comes in black color.

Xiaomi notes that the power bank has a real output of 5,800mAh and supports 7.5W Max output for wireless charging an iPhone. It also supports charging of two devices at the same time. This relies on wireless charging and a second device can be charged using the USB Type-A port. The package contains the Mi Wireless Power Bank, one USB Type-C cable and a manual. The power bank measures 147.9 x 70.6 x 16.6mm in dimensions and weighs 230 grams.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 launched with 25 days battery life: Price, Features

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 launched with 25 days battery life: Price, Features

In China, the same power bank is available for RMB 129 (around Rs 1,367). The new Mi Wireless Power Bank is now available for purchase via Mi.com. The power bank is the latest addition to Xiaomi’s growing accessories lineup in the country. Xiaomi Mi Power Banks are the most popular in India and the wireless power bank will be a great choice for those who use iPhone or Galaxy smartphones. However, at Rs 2,499, it is definitely expensive but its use might outweigh that price.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 16, 2020 1:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date
News
Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date
Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499

News

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499

Apple suspends active filming due to Coronavirus outbreak

Entertainment

Apple suspends active filming due to Coronavirus outbreak

PlayStation 5 controllers may have a removable display

Gaming

PlayStation 5 controllers may have a removable display

BSNL PV-365 prepaid recharge voucher with 365 days validity launched

Telecom

BSNL PV-365 prepaid recharge voucher with 365 days validity launched

Most Popular

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Sony WH-H910N Review

Pebble Twins TWS earbuds review

Realme Band Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions

Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499

Honor 30S to feature 5G, 40W fast charging, and more

OnePlus 8 series tipped to launch globally on April 15

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S launch set for March 23

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499

News

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499
Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Review

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S launch set for March 23

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S launch set for March 23
Redmi Note 7 Pro's battery explodes in Gurgaon; Xiaomi explains why

News

Redmi Note 7 Pro's battery explodes in Gurgaon; Xiaomi explains why
Mi Band 4: How to flash custom Avengers firmware

How To

Mi Band 4: How to flash custom Avengers firmware

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp पर आने वाला है Disappearing Messages फीचर! इस तरह से गायब हो जाएंगे आपके मैसेज

Motorola Razr स्मार्टफोन भारत में 1,24,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, ये हैं खूबियां

OnePlus 8 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन 15 अप्रैल को हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

नोकिया ने पेश किया अपना नया डिवाइस, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे ये फीचर

Xiaomi आज लॉन्च करेगी फास्ट चार्ज सपोर्ट के साथ वायरलेस पावरबैंक चार्जर

News

Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date
News
Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date
Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499

News

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499
Honor 30S to feature 5G, 40W fast charging, and more

News

Honor 30S to feature 5G, 40W fast charging, and more
OnePlus 8 series tipped to launch globally on April 15

News

OnePlus 8 series tipped to launch globally on April 15
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S launch set for March 23

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S launch set for March 23