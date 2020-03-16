Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank is now official. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced the availability of the wireless power bank in the country. The Mi Wireless power bank joins Xiaomi‘s existing lineup of power banks. It is priced at Rs 2,699 but can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 2,499. The power bank is aimed at those looking for wireless charging experience. In comparison to its price in China, the wireless power bank will look expensive.

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank: Price in India, Features

The Mi Wireless Power Bank from Xiaomi is now available for a discounted price of Rs 2,499. Since it supports wireless charging, the power bank is also Qi certified. It supports two way fast charging and 10W fast wireless charging. There is also 18W fast charging output port for charging secondary devices. For input, the power bank relies on USB Type-C port with support for fast charging. The Mi Wireless Power Bank has 10,000mAh capacity and comes in black color.

Xiaomi notes that the power bank has a real output of 5,800mAh and supports 7.5W Max output for wireless charging an iPhone. It also supports charging of two devices at the same time. This relies on wireless charging and a second device can be charged using the USB Type-A port. The package contains the Mi Wireless Power Bank, one USB Type-C cable and a manual. The power bank measures 147.9 x 70.6 x 16.6mm in dimensions and weighs 230 grams.

In China, the same power bank is available for RMB 129 (around Rs 1,367). The new Mi Wireless Power Bank is now available for purchase via Mi.com. The power bank is the latest addition to Xiaomi’s growing accessories lineup in the country. Xiaomi Mi Power Banks are the most popular in India and the wireless power bank will be a great choice for those who use iPhone or Galaxy smartphones. However, at Rs 2,499, it is definitely expensive but its use might outweigh that price.