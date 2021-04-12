Xiaomi Mi X series launching in India on April 23 alongside Mi 11 phones

Xiaomi will introduce the Mi 11 Ultra, along with more Mi 11 phones in India on April 23. In addition to this, it is now revealed that the company will bring a new smartphone series, the Mi X series to the Indian shores on the same date. Also Read - Xiaomi tablets with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8-series chipset likely under works

The Mi X series will be a flagship one and is most likely to include the Mi 11X as the first device. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Xiaomi accepts Redmi Note 10 series display issues, a fix is underway

Mi X series coming to India soon

Xiaomi, both via an official teaser and save the dates, have confirmed the arrival of the new flagship series in India. The new smartphone series is touted to provide people with “Xtreme performance, Xceptional Display and Xquisite design.” Also Read - Not just Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi will launch more Mi 11 series phones in India on April 23

While there’s no word on the name of the phone, it could be the Mi 11X, which is a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 and has reached the global markets as the Poco F3.

Mi Fans, Xcited that '✖️' flagship series is coming to #India! 😍 🔥 Xtreme performance

🔥 Xceptional display, camera & sound

🔥 Xquisite design

🔥 Xclusive / customized for India Xperience them on 23.04.2021.#Mi11 #Mi11Series #Snapdragon #Snapdragon888 I ❤️ Mi #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/vE2eEXx8Pv — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 12, 2021

It is also revealed (courtesy, Manu Kumar Jain) that the Mi X series will be customised, meaning that it could come with a number of changes only for the Indian users.

Mi 11X features, specs, price

For those who don’t know, the Mi 11X falls in the upper mid-range price segment and comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the camera front, there are three rear cameras (a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens). The front snapper stands at 32-megapixel. It gets its fuel from a 4,520mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. The Mi 11X runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Additionally, there’s support for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos surround sound, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and more.

As for the price, we don’t have a concrete word. However, considering the price of the Redmi K40 (starts at CNY 1,999 or Rs 22,000), we can expect the phone to fall under Rs 30,000.

Since we don’t know what device will launch as part of the Mi X series, it’s best to wait until the April 23 event for a better idea. Hence, stay tuned for more updates.