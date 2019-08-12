comscore Xiaomi MIJIA Air Purifier 3 launched in China at RMB 899 | BGR India
  Xiaomi MIJIA Air Purifier 3 launched in China at RMB 899
Xiaomi MIJIA Air Purifier 3 launched in China at RMB 899

As compared to the previous generation air purifiers, the new MIJIA Air Purifier 3 is claimed to provide more clean air per minute. The company has noted that the air purifier can push out 6660L of clean air in one minute.

Xiaomi IoT company MIJIA has launched the Air Purifier 3 in China last week. The third generation of the popular MIJIA Air Purifier is jointly manufactured by Xiaomi and Zhimi. As compared to the previous generation air purifiers, the new MIJIA Air Purifier 3 is claimed to provide more clean air per minute. The company has noted that the air purifier can push out 6660L of clean air in one minute.

The Xiaomi MIJIA Air Purifier 3 costs RMB 899 (approximately Rs 9,000) in China. The product is currently on pre-order on Mi Mall. The official launch will take place on August 16, reports MyDrivers (via GizmoChina). It is noted that the MIJIA Air Purifier 3 now has increased the CADR value of the particulate matter by 29 percent to 400m3/h. The applicable area claims to have increased from 37m2 to 48m2.

In terms of design, the Mijia Air Purifier 3 comes with similar round OLED display screen as the previous generation Air Purifier 2. The display shows up information such as temperature, humidity, real-time PM2.5 value, network connection status and more. The major difference, as per the report, is that the Mijia Air Purifier 3 has its control buttons integrated into the OLED display. These buttons get a three-color LED light ring around them, which signifies indoor air quality.

The Air Purifier 3 also has the option to adjust automatic air speed controls, sleep option and more. In addition, the company has improved upon operating sound of the Mijia Air Purifier 3. Xiaomi notes that it can run with minimal noise of 32.1dB(A), which won’t interfere with your sleep at night. The air purifier only consumes 38W maximum power for operation. The Xiao AI voice control system can function with range of smart home gadgets from Zhimi.

