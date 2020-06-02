comscore Xiaomi MIJIA Display Hanging Lamp launched: Check features
Xiaomi MIJIA Display Hanging Lamp launched for around Rs 1,780: Check features

Xiaomi is currently offering the Mijia Display Hanging Lamp with a price tag of RMB 169, which is around Rs 1,780 in India.

  Published: June 2, 2020 8:48 PM IST
Xiaomi keeps on launching products in its home country and it is now back with a new one. The company has launched a Xiaomi Mijia Display Hanging Lamp. It features asymmetric forward-projection design, and comes with a starting price of RMB 199 (approx Rs 2,100). But, the brand is currently offering the Xiaomi Mijia Display Hanging Lamp with a price tag of RMB 169, which is around Rs 1,780 in India.

This is offer might be for a limited time period. If you are interested in buying the latest Xiaomi lamp, then you can get it via Xiaomi Mall starting June 3. As for the features, the product has a metal lamp body. It comes with a USB-C interface, which one can use it to connect the lamp to a computer. After connecting it, the lamp will lit up when the computer is turned on.

The newly launched Xiaomi MIJIA Display Hanging Lamp can also get its power supply from a display, a USB adapter, and a power bank. It offers support for wireless remote control, and a handle so that you can hang the lamp on a monitor or anywhere else. The latest Xiaomi lamp also supports magnetic rotation, and has a Ra90 high color rendering index as well as preset computer mode.

The MIJIA Display Hanging Lamp also sports a customized optical lens and a photomask to avoid screen reflection. It uses the 2.4GHz wireless connection tech to pair with the remote control. The remote uses two No. 7 batteries, as per a report by ITHouse. Customers can use it to adjust the brightness of the color temperature.

Besides, a known tipster has claimed that Xiaomi will launch three budget phones in India soon. These could be called Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C, and Redmi 9. Its rival Realme has already launched a couple of products to cover multiple price points under Rs 15,000. Phones like Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A were launched back in October and September 2019. These devices offer quite outdated specifications, which is why the company is soon expected to launch new budget phones to give tough competition to its rivals.

  • Published Date: June 2, 2020 8:48 PM IST

