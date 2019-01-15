Xiaomi Mijia Electric Pressure Cooker launched in China priced around Rs 6,300

It looks like Xiaomi is on some sort of a launch spree these days. Last week, the company launched the Redmi Note 7, the first smartphone under the now-independent Redmi sub-brand. Alongside that, the Chinese technology major also announced a smart photo printer. However, it seems those are not the only gadgets customers have to look forward to this year.

Over the past weekend, Xiaomi announced its Mijia Electric Cooker in China. As the name suggests, the cooker is part of the company’s Mijia lineup of smart home products. It’s been launched at a price of RMB 599 or approximately Rs 6,300, Gizmochina reports.

Xiaomi Mijia Electric Cooker combines the features of regular pressure rice cookers. It has electromagnetic step-less pressure regulation technology, and comes with Korean cast aluminum structure. The cooker is rated for a pressure of 1.7 atmospheres, and can reach a maximum temperature of 114 degrees Celsius. The cooker uses smart intermittent pressure transformation scheme. This eliminates the need for manual pressure relief during cooking. There are multiple micro-pressure relief points and each time the pressure is released, the liquid in the cooker can be stirred and boiled for proper mixing of nutrients.

Being a smart product, Xiaomi’s new electric cooker comes with a large OLED screen that allows selection/monitoring of parameters like cooking temperature and time. The same can also be controlled via the Mijia app, according to the selected recipes.

As far as availability is concerned, the Mijia Electric Cooker will go on sale in China starting tomorrow, and will be available via Xiaomi’s official website, the company’s offline stores, and other authorized stores. However, there’s no information as to whether the product will be launched outside China.