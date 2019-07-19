Xiaomi MIJIA Electric Screwdriver debuts on crowdfunding platform

Xiaomi has launched the MIJIA Electric Screwdriver for crowdfunding in its home market. The company announced on Weibo that the MIJIA Electric Screwdriver has already created a crowdfunding record in that category. The company announced that crowdfunding saw over 10,000 sets of Electric Screwdriver sold in just 56 minutes and 29 seconds. The MIJIA Electric Screwdriver is priced at RMB 159 (around Rs 1,600) and might be aided by the MIJIA branding as well.

The MIJIA Electric Screwdriver features a minimalist design that can be associated with other such products in Xiaomi‘s portfolio. The design has even won the 2019 German iF Design award for its minimalist profile. The biggest feature of this screwdriver is that it has a powerful torque of 5Nm. The power should be enough to install and disassemble lamps, furniture and other electric appliances. The product page reveals that the screwdriver case is made of high-quality engineering plastics. The design allows for effective heat resistance and impact resistance. Xiaomi claims the screwdriver will not be easily deformed with force.

The Chinese company also says that the surface of the outer casing uses two UV paints to ensure comfortable grip. This also makes it more resistant to dirt and corrosion than the ordinary painting process. The MIJIA Electric Screwdriver comes equipped with a 2,000mAh battery. At full speed, Xiaomi claims it can tighten up to 180 screws. The screwdriver comes with 12 different types of high-quality S2 steel bits with hardness up to HRC60. The S2 steel is more durable compared to chrome vanadium steel and also offers better service life.

While Xiaomi is still known primarily for its mobile business, it has expanded its ecosystem of products in a big way. These products include smart IoT devices from brands like MIJIA and wearables from brands like Huami. The company’s product catalog in China is so expansive that some of its products are available exclusively there. Xiaomi has started crowdfunding campaign in India as well and is expected to add more products in the next few months.