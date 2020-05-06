Xiaomi MIJIA handheld ironing machine goes for crowdfunding

Xiaomi MIJIA handheld ironing machine will be available via crowdfunding starting today. The Chinese smartphone maker has revealed that the device will go for crowdfunding starting at 10:00AM local time. It will be available at Xiaomi Mall and Xiaomi Home platforms. With a price tag of RMB 99 (around Rs 1,057), the handheld ironing device sounds like a great option. Also Read - Xiaomi MIJIA Internet Washing Machine & Dryer 1C with XiaoAI voice support launched

Xiaomi MIJIA Handheld Ironing Machine: All you need to know

The new handheld device will be the first ironing product to launch under the MIJIA brand. It adopts a minimalist design like other smart IoT products from Xiaomi. It comes in white color, which is fine but a grey finish would have looked better. The MIJIA handheld steam iron has a separate water tank which can be detached to refill with water. The steam head is made from an aluminum die cast panel to support thermal conductivity. Also Read - Xiaomi Mijia Water Dispenser C1 launched for around Rs 2,020: Check features

According to MyDrivers, the head can exhale 120 degrees of high temperature steam to achieve 99.9 percent sterilization and mite removal. The MIJIA handheld Ironing Machine is also said to utilize micro-supercharging technology to release 20kPa of 120 degree stream. The handheld ironing machine reportedly takes only 30 seconds to heat up and is used to iron clothes. It comes with a power rating of 1200W. It uses a 160ml removable large water tank and is rated to iron six shirts at a time. Also Read - Xiaomi MIJIA LED makeup mirror launched: Check features

The MIJIA handheld ironing machine weighs around 780 grams with the tank empty. The real deal here seems to be the design and performance of the handheld machine. For one, it is a handheld machine, which makes it more comfortable to use and portable as well. It has a very intuitive design and performance is also on par with the industry standard. For MIJIA‘s first handheld ironing machine, the device is a solid offering. Let us know in the comments whether you will crowdfund this machine. Also, do you think Xiaomi should bring this to India?