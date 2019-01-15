Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched; offers projection up to 150 inches with 4K quality

The latest product in Xiaomi‘s smart ecosystem is a Mijia Laser Projector TV that offers interesting features for avid movie watchers. This new Projector TV has a similar design to the Mijia Laser Projector that was launched last year, and comes in a dark gray color scheme.

The newly launched projector supports HDR10 video decoding. Sources suggest that the LED light can illuminate up to 1,500 ANSI lumens. It is said to come with Dolby Virtual Stereo Surround sound effect, and one can also connect the Mijia projector to their smartphone for audio. The Xiaomi Mijia Laser projector TV runs MIUI TV operating system with AI voice control support. The projector can throw images at 4K resolution, and up to 150-inch.

The range of the Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV in which it works varies from 80 to 150 inches, the lamp integrated with the product has the durability to survive up to 25,000 hours of use. The contrast achieved by the new Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV is 3000: 1, which ensures a good dynamic range, and the colors being well represented.

This projector also complies with the Rec.709 standard of the International Telecommunication Union, which is achieved by the use of ALPD3.0 laser fluorescence, created by Guangfeng Optoelectronics. The sale of this product begins on January 18 in China, and it carries a hefty price tag of RMB 9,999 (approximately Rs 105,000).

