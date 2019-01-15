comscore
Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched; offers projection up to 150 inches with 4K quality

Xiaomi's new Mijia Laser Projector TV is set to go on sale in China later this week.

  Published: January 15, 2019 11:28 AM IST
The latest product in Xiaomi‘s smart ecosystem is a Mijia Laser Projector TV that offers interesting features for avid movie watchers. This new Projector TV has a similar design to the Mijia Laser Projector that was launched last year, and comes in a dark gray color scheme.

The newly launched projector supports HDR10 video decoding. Sources suggest that the LED light can illuminate up to 1,500 ANSI lumens. It is said to come with Dolby Virtual Stereo Surround sound effect, and one can also connect the Mijia projector to their smartphone for audio. The Xiaomi Mijia Laser projector TV runs MIUI TV operating system with AI voice control support. The projector can throw images at 4K resolution, and up to 150-inch.

The range of the Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV in which it works varies from 80 to 150 inches, the lamp integrated with the product has the durability to survive up to 25,000 hours of use. The contrast achieved by the new Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV is 3000: 1, which ensures a good dynamic range, and the colors being well represented.

This projector also complies with the Rec.709 standard of the International Telecommunication Union, which is achieved by the use of ALPD3.0 laser fluorescence, created by Guangfeng Optoelectronics. The sale of this product begins on January 18 in China, and it carries a hefty price tag of RMB 9,999 (approximately Rs 105,000).

Xiaomi recently took the wraps off its new Redmi Note 7 smartphone in China. The device features a waterdrop-style notched display, dual rear cameras (48-megapixel+5-megapixel), and houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. The smartphone comes in 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of inbuilt storage variants, and it runs MIUI 10 on top of Android 9.0 Pie.

  • Published Date: January 15, 2019 11:28 AM IST

