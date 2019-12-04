comscore Xiaomi MIJIA LED makeup mirror launched: Check features
Xiaomi MIJIA LED makeup mirror launched: Check features

Xiaomi MIJIA LED makeup mirror has been launched in China. It comes with a circular 6.5-inch silver-plated mirror.

  • Published: December 4, 2019 12:22 PM IST
These days, companies are launching smart products that are designed for women. We have seen brands launching smart wearables that can help track menstrual cycles. In May this year, Xiaomi took the wraps off a unique product – a portable makeup mirror that doubles up as a power bank. Now, the Chinese phone maker is back with a new product, which is called Mijia LED makeup mirror.

This product from Xiaomi comes with a circular 6.5-inch silver-plated mirror, which can help offer the high-definition texture without deformation. The mirror also has finger-tact switches that support three-level brightness adjustments. The body of the Xiaomi MIJIA LED Makeup Mirror is made of matte ABS material. The LED mirror supports high color reproduction light guide technology. It offers a ring-shaped shadowless illumination design.

Xiaomi’s Mijia LED makeup mirror supports low, medium and high brightness. “The low-level 300lux is suitable for daily skincare at night, the medium-level 500lux is suitable for daily makeup use, and the high-level 900lux is suitable for fine skincare and detail makeup use,” Gizmochina reports. One can adjust the brightness of the makeup as per their needs. The report also says that “brightness indicators are optimized to effectively restore true and delicate makeup.”

The Xiaomi Mijia LED makeup mirror is also rechargeable. Users can charge it through the Type-C interface. The product comes with a 2,000mAh built-in lithium battery. As per the report, the makeup mirror can be fully charged in about 4 hours. But, one will be able to use it for only 30 minutes at the highest brightness on a daily basis. It also supports an adjustable mirror angle, and the mirror’s base can also be disassembled. The price and availability details of this product are currently unknown.

  Published Date: December 4, 2019 12:22 PM IST

