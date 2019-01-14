Xiaomi Mijia Photo Printer launched in China at a price of about Rs 5,200

Last week, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7, the first smartphone under its now-independent Redmi sub-brand. However, at the event, the Chinese technology major also unveiled another product – a printer. Dubbed Xiaomi Mijia Photo Printer, the device, as its name suggests, is part of Xiaomi’s Mijia line-up of smart products. The printer is priced at RMB 499, or approximately Rs 5,200. However, there’s no word as to when (or if) it’ll be available outside of China.

Having a compact footprint, Xiaomi Mijia Photo Printer can print photos up to 6 inches in sizes. As noted by a Gizmochina report, the printer has a resolution of 300dpi and features CMY three-color dye sublimation technology. It utilizes heat to transfer the dye onto the target printing material. To ensure that colors in printed photos don’t fade away over time, Mijia Photo Printer uses a clear over-coating layer. This thin, transparent layer is automatically applied to photos as the last step of printing. The over-coating not only gives the final photos a glossy and high-quality appearance, but also makes them resistant to water and other kind of liquids. The printer comes with multiple vents to eliminate the problem of overheating.

Talking about connectivity and other features, Xiaomi Mijia Photo Printer supports the Mijia app, as well as WeChat. As per Gizmochina, the printer supports ‘AirPrint’ screen printing, and even has wireless printing capabilities. It has a power button that doubles up as the print button. There are also some smart features built-in, as the printer allows users to directly share photos with their contacts.