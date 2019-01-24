comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mijia projector (Youth Edition) on sale in China for approximately Rs 26,000
News

Xiaomi Mijia projector (Youth Edition) on sale in China for approximately Rs 26,000

News

Xiaomi Mijia Projector Youth Edition is an Affordable version of Mi Home Projector that offers 1080P+ resolution and creates up to 120-inch projection.

  • Published: January 24, 2019 12:15 PM IST
xiaomi-mijia-projector-youth-edition-china-sale

Xiaomi launched the Mijia projector (Youth Edition) as part of the crowdfunding campaign earlier this month. Now, the company has announced the official sale of this product on Xiaomi Mall, which is being made available with a price tag of RMB 2,499 (Rs 26,000 approximately). The latest product offers interesting features for avid movie watchers. As per Xiaomi, the average price of similar projectors in the Chinese market is about $440.

The Mijia Youth Edition projector is just what we can deduce from the name. This is a ‘lite’ version of the Mijia projector launched in June of 2018. Although with high-level specifications and the usual excellent build quality of Xiaomi. The projector can create up to 50-120-inch images, using the MIUI TV operating system similar to Xiaomi TVs. In addition, the projector will be equipped with an LED lamp, and offer a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels.

The newly launched projector supports HDR10 high dynamic range video decoding. Reports suggest that the LED light source can illuminate up to 500 ANSI lumens. It is said to come with Dolby audio and DTS sound effects. One can connect the Mijia projector with their smartphone for audio, further eliminating the need of Bluetooth speaker. The projector has a low-frequency 90Hz sound box.

Watch: Snapdragon 8cx Always Connected PCs

Additionally, GizmoChina reported that the projector can pack two 10W dual speakers with dual passive film audio. The device also offers dual-band Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone port, USB3.0 interface and HDMI interface on the rear.

Xiaomi recently also took the wraps off its new Mijia Laser Projector TV in China that offers projection up to 150 inches with 4K quality, The newly launched projector also supports HDR10 video decoding. This projector’s LED light can illuminate up to 1,500 ANSI lumens. It is said to come with Dolby Virtual Stereo Surround sound effect. The sale of this product had already begun on January 18 in China, and it carries a hefty price tag of RMB 9,999 (approximately Rs 105,000).

  • Published Date: January 24, 2019 12:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy On Max starts receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update in India
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 receiving second version of Android Pie beta update
thumb-img
News
Honor 8A Charm Red Edition announced
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 reportedly starts receiving MIUI 10.2 final software update

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme not working on a smartphone with 48-megapixel camera: CEO Madhav Sheth

Xiaomi Mijia Projector Youth Edition Sale announced in China

WhatsApp thriller 'Ontspoord' debuts in Netherlands next week

You can now get duplicate BSES electricity bill on WhatsApp

WhatsApp may soon get 'Show In Chat' option for images

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme not working on a smartphone with 48-megapixel camera: CEO Madhav Sheth

News

Realme not working on a smartphone with 48-megapixel camera: CEO Madhav Sheth
Xiaomi Mijia Projector Youth Edition Sale announced in China

News

Xiaomi Mijia Projector Youth Edition Sale announced in China
Redmi Note 7 with 48-megapixel camera sensor launching soon in India

News

Redmi Note 7 with 48-megapixel camera sensor launching soon in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 reportedly starts receiving MIUI 10.2 final software update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 reportedly starts receiving MIUI 10.2 final software update
Redmi Note 7 gets Super Night Scene Mode

News

Redmi Note 7 gets Super Night Scene Mode

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी J7 Max और On Max को मिलनी शुरू हुई एंड्रॉइड 8.1 ओरियो अपडेट

एयरटेल ने दो लंबी वैलिडिटी वाले प्रीपेड प्लान लॉन्च किए, 1 साल तक नहीं करवाना होगा रिचार्ज

LG G8 ThinQ की लॉन्च डेट हुई कंफर्म, बिना टच किए काम करेगा स्मार्टफोन

BSNL ने 99 रुपये के प्री-पेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, सिम बदलने के रेट भी बढ़ाए

Meizu के इस स्मार्टफोन में नहीं है कोई फिजिकल बटन

News

Realme not working on a smartphone with 48-megapixel camera: CEO Madhav Sheth
News
Realme not working on a smartphone with 48-megapixel camera: CEO Madhav Sheth
Xiaomi Mijia Projector Youth Edition Sale announced in China

News

Xiaomi Mijia Projector Youth Edition Sale announced in China
WhatsApp thriller 'Ontspoord' debuts in Netherlands next week

News

WhatsApp thriller 'Ontspoord' debuts in Netherlands next week
You can now get duplicate BSES electricity bill on WhatsApp

News

You can now get duplicate BSES electricity bill on WhatsApp
WhatsApp may soon get 'Show In Chat' option for images

News

WhatsApp may soon get 'Show In Chat' option for images