Xiaomi Mijia projector (Youth Edition) on sale in China for approximately Rs 26,000

Xiaomi launched the Mijia projector (Youth Edition) as part of the crowdfunding campaign earlier this month. Now, the company has announced the official sale of this product on Xiaomi Mall, which is being made available with a price tag of RMB 2,499 (Rs 26,000 approximately). The latest product offers interesting features for avid movie watchers. As per Xiaomi, the average price of similar projectors in the Chinese market is about $440.

The Mijia Youth Edition projector is just what we can deduce from the name. This is a ‘lite’ version of the Mijia projector launched in June of 2018. Although with high-level specifications and the usual excellent build quality of Xiaomi. The projector can create up to 50-120-inch images, using the MIUI TV operating system similar to Xiaomi TVs. In addition, the projector will be equipped with an LED lamp, and offer a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels.

The newly launched projector supports HDR10 high dynamic range video decoding. Reports suggest that the LED light source can illuminate up to 500 ANSI lumens. It is said to come with Dolby audio and DTS sound effects. One can connect the Mijia projector with their smartphone for audio, further eliminating the need of Bluetooth speaker. The projector has a low-frequency 90Hz sound box.

Watch: Snapdragon 8cx Always Connected PCs

Additionally, GizmoChina reported that the projector can pack two 10W dual speakers with dual passive film audio. The device also offers dual-band Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone port, USB3.0 interface and HDMI interface on the rear.

Xiaomi recently also took the wraps off its new Mijia Laser Projector TV in China that offers projection up to 150 inches with 4K quality, The newly launched projector also supports HDR10 video decoding. This projector’s LED light can illuminate up to 1,500 ANSI lumens. It is said to come with Dolby Virtual Stereo Surround sound effect. The sale of this product had already begun on January 18 in China, and it carries a hefty price tag of RMB 9,999 (approximately Rs 105,000).