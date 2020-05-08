comscore Xiaomi Mijia set to launch new water purifier: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mijia set to launch new water purifier: All you need to know
News

Xiaomi Mijia set to launch new water purifier: All you need to know

News

The latest Weibo post suggests that Xiaomi Mijia will launch a new water purifier in China on May 11.

  • Published: May 8, 2020 2:47 PM IST
Xiaomi water purifier

Xiaomi doesn’t seem to be in a mood to slow as it keeps on launching new products, especially in its home country. Now, the company has teased the launch of the water purifier on Weibo. The post suggests that Xiaomi Mijia will launch a new water purifier in China on May 11. The brand is teasing its upcoming household product with slogans like “good soup, a good meal, and good skin.”

The new air purifier is said to come with a soft water feature. The water quality in China is mostly hard water, which contains more mineral content and more soluble calcium and magnesium compounds. The soft water, on the other hand, includes low concentrations of ions and is also low in ions of calcium and magnesium. But, Xiaomi’s Mijia is yet to confirm these details. The company will reveal full details on May 11, which is next week.

Watch: Best Phones under Rs 40,000

Besides, this is not the first water purifier from Xiaomi. The company has already launched a couple of water purifiers. In September last year, Xiaomi took the wraps off a water purifier with a price tag of Rs 11,999 in India. It features a five-step process to purify the water before consumption. It comes with smart capabilities too. By connecting to the Mi Home app, you will be able to keep track of the water level in the tank, TDS level of water, and the life of each filter in real-time.

Another highlight of the Mi Smart Water Purifier is its DIY capabilities. In essence, the filters are designed in a way that they can be removed and replaced in just 30 seconds. This frees up Indian households from the shackles of annual maintenance costs. It is available for purchase via Xiaomi stores and Flipkart.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 8, 2020 2:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan is here: Check benefits
Telecom
Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan is here: Check benefits
Smartwatch shipments grow 20 percent to cross the 14 million mark

Wearables

Smartwatch shipments grow 20 percent to cross the 14 million mark

PUBG Mobile wants you to teach you mother to play for this Mother's Day

Gaming

PUBG Mobile wants you to teach you mother to play for this Mother's Day

Airtel launches 3 new prepaid plans under Rs 200: Check details

Telecom

Airtel launches 3 new prepaid plans under Rs 200: Check details

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan is here: Check benefits

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Vs OnePlus 8 Pro, and other flagship phones

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro

iQOO Z1 could launch with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?
Xiaomi Mi 10 Vs OnePlus 8 Pro, and other flagship phones

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Vs OnePlus 8 Pro, and other flagship phones
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro

News

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro
Best Phone to support 5G Connectivity

Top Products

Best Phone to support 5G Connectivity
Xiaomi Mijia set to launch new water purifier

News

Xiaomi Mijia set to launch new water purifier

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A51 स्मार्टफोन को मिल रहा One UI 2.1 का अपडेट

Realme ने 2000 कर्मचारियों के साथ शुरू किया स्मार्टफोन का प्रोडक्शन

Poco F2 Pro स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च कंफर्म, ये होंगी खूबियां

Mi Box VS Amazon Fire TV Stick: जानिए किसमें कितना है दम

Mi Ture Wireless Earphone 2 vs Realme Buds Air : शाओमी और रियलमी में से किसका वायरलेस इयरफोन हैं बेस्ट

Latest Videos

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan is here: Check benefits
Telecom
Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan is here: Check benefits
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?
Xiaomi Mi 10 Vs OnePlus 8 Pro, and other flagship phones

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Vs OnePlus 8 Pro, and other flagship phones
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro

News

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro
iQOO Z1 could launch with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

News

iQOO Z1 could launch with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC