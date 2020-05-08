Xiaomi Mijia set to launch new water purifier: All you need to know

Xiaomi doesn’t seem to be in a mood to slow as it keeps on launching new products, especially in its home country. Now, the company has teased the launch of the water purifier on Weibo. The post suggests that Xiaomi Mijia will launch a new water purifier in China on May 11. The brand is teasing its upcoming household product with slogans like “good soup, a good meal, and good skin.”

The new air purifier is said to come with a soft water feature. The water quality in China is mostly hard water, which contains more mineral content and more soluble calcium and magnesium compounds. The soft water, on the other hand, includes low concentrations of ions and is also low in ions of calcium and magnesium. But, Xiaomi’s Mijia is yet to confirm these details. The company will reveal full details on May 11, which is next week.

Besides, this is not the first water purifier from Xiaomi. The company has already launched a couple of water purifiers. In September last year, Xiaomi took the wraps off a water purifier with a price tag of Rs 11,999 in India. It features a five-step process to purify the water before consumption. It comes with smart capabilities too. By connecting to the Mi Home app, you will be able to keep track of the water level in the tank, TDS level of water, and the life of each filter in real-time.

Another highlight of the Mi Smart Water Purifier is its DIY capabilities. In essence, the filters are designed in a way that they can be removed and replaced in just 30 seconds. This frees up Indian households from the shackles of annual maintenance costs. It is available for purchase via Xiaomi stores and Flipkart.