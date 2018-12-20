comscore
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Conditioner launched in China, priced around Rs 26,000

Initially, the smart air conditioner will be available at a discounted price of RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,300).

  • Published: December 20, 2018 2:27 PM IST
Xiaomi has added yet another Smart Air Conditioner to its Mijia ecosystem. The latest addition retails at RMB 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,400). It will be available from December 27, and initially, the smart air conditioner will be available at a discounted price of RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,300). From December 29, it will be available at its original price.

The 1.5-ton split wall-mounted air conditioner offers an advanced full DC frequency conversion technology. The company asserts that its latest product has won the 2017 Good Design gold award. The AC supports Mijia App precision control and Xiaomi’s voice control too. One can notice the big LED display on the front of the unit, which shows temperature control along with wind speed, among others.

Additionally, the Chinese company asserts that it is made of high-quality weather-resistant ABS material. It features a 1.5HP DC inverter compressor and offers a cooling area capacity of 16m² – 21m². One can also use it as a heater courtesy of the built-in 900W electric heater, which seems impressive. The AC is also equipped with a washable anti-bacterial filter inside, which ensures clean and safe air, the company said.

Besides, Xiaomi recently launched a new Palace Special Edition to its Mi MIX 3. It carries a price label of RMB 4,999 (approximately Rs 50,700). Sadly, this edition is limited to just 500 units, and will go on sale from December 21. It will be available in Sapphire Blue color.

हिंदी समाचार

101 रुपये में घर ले आएं वीवो के स्मार्टफोन

फीचर फोन का शिपमेंट लगातार चौथे क्वॉर्टर में बढ़ा, iTel और HMD Global टॉप ब्रांड

Honor V20 की कीमत, Maserati Edition लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक

शाओमी Mijia Smart Air Conditioner हुआ लॉन्च, 27 दिसंबर को होगी सेल

Coolpad ने बेहद कम कीमत में उतारे 3 स्मार्टफोन , जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

