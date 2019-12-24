Earlier today, we reported that Xiaomi has launched a new 60W fast charger in China. Now, the Chinese company has unveiled a Xiaomi Mijia Water Dispenser C1 in the country. The brand says that Water Dispenser C1 has a compact body and can offer you hot water. The latest product from Xiaomi can help you make hot tea or coffee anytime.

As per the company, Xiaomi Mijia Water Dispenser C1 supports a total of three water temperatures. Interestingly, it also features a measuring cup memory mode, allowing as much hot water as you need for different purposes. It has a high power of 2200W and even offers support for 3 seconds of rapid heating.

The dispenser also features a 2.5L large-capacity water tank. It uses dual heating technology and a unique spiral water path is provided between the two layers of heating elements. This will help heat the water quickly and uniformly during the flow, Gizmochina reports. The heating elements are “protected by independent heat insulation,” the cited source mentioned. The Xiaomi Mijia Water Dispenser C1 offers different buttons. These include normal temperature, warm, and boiling water. There is also a child lock to prevent misoperation.

The new Xiaomi Mijia Water Dispenser C1 comes in color and is priced at 199 Yuan, which is Rs 2,020 in India. It will be available via the company’s crowdfunding platform. The sale will kick off on December 25, and it will be listed on Xiaomi Youpin. Do note that after the crowdfunding exercise, the new device from Xiaomi will be available for 249 Yuan (approximately Rs 2,530).

Separately, Xiaomi’s 60W fast charger comes with a price label of 149 Yuan, which is around Rs 1,510 in India. The Xiaomi 60W three-port fast charger is listed on Xiaomi’s Youpin website. This charger is basically a third-party device from Baseus. The latest charger from Xiaomi offers two USB interfaces and one Type-C interface.