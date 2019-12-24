comscore Xiaomi launches Mijia Water Dispenser C1: Check features, price
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mijia Water Dispenser C1 launched for around Rs 2,020: Check features
News

Xiaomi Mijia Water Dispenser C1 launched for around Rs 2,020: Check features

News

The new Xiaomi Mijia Water Dispenser C1 comes in color and is priced at 199 Yuan, which is Rs 2,020 in India. It will be available via the company's crowdfunding platform.

  • Published: December 24, 2019 12:25 PM IST
Xiaomi Mijia Water Dispenser C1

Earlier today, we reported that Xiaomi has launched a new 60W fast charger in China. Now, the Chinese company has unveiled a Xiaomi Mijia Water Dispenser C1 in the country. The brand says that Water Dispenser C1 has a compact body and can offer you hot water. The latest product from Xiaomi can help you make hot tea or coffee anytime.

Related Stories


As per the company, Xiaomi Mijia Water Dispenser C1 supports a total of three water temperatures. Interestingly, it also features a measuring cup memory mode, allowing as much hot water as you need for different purposes. It has a high power of 2200W and even offers support for 3 seconds of rapid heating.

Xiaomi launches 60W fast charger for around Rs 1,510: Check details

Also Read

Xiaomi launches 60W fast charger for around Rs 1,510: Check details

The dispenser also features a 2.5L large-capacity water tank. It uses dual heating technology and a unique spiral water path is provided between the two layers of heating elements. This will help heat the water quickly and uniformly during the flow, Gizmochina reports. The heating elements are “protected by independent heat insulation,” the cited source mentioned. The Xiaomi Mijia Water Dispenser C1 offers different buttons. These include normal temperature, warm, and boiling water. There is also a child lock to prevent misoperation.

Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse combo available for Rs 1,000 on Youpin: Everything you need to know

Also Read

Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse combo available for Rs 1,000 on Youpin: Everything you need to know

The new Xiaomi Mijia Water Dispenser C1 comes in color and is priced at 199 Yuan, which is Rs 2,020 in India. It will be available via the company’s crowdfunding platform. The sale will kick off on December 25, and it will be listed on Xiaomi Youpin. Do note that after the crowdfunding exercise, the new device from Xiaomi will be available for 249 Yuan (approximately Rs 2,530).

Separately, Xiaomi’s  60W fast charger comes with a price label of 149 Yuan, which is around Rs 1,510 in India. The Xiaomi 60W three-port fast charger is listed on Xiaomi’s Youpin website. This charger is basically a third-party device from Baseus. The latest charger from Xiaomi offers two USB interfaces and one Type-C interface.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 24, 2019 12:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Amazon sellers purchase fake reviews for Rs 1,200
News
Amazon sellers purchase fake reviews for Rs 1,200
Huawei P30 Pro deals on offer in India | BGR India

Deals

Huawei P30 Pro deals on offer in India | BGR India

Honor 9X, Honor Magic Watch 2 India launch in January 2020: Check features, expected price

News

Honor 9X, Honor Magic Watch 2 India launch in January 2020: Check features, expected price

Reliance Jio Happy New Year Offer announced

Telecom

Reliance Jio Happy New Year Offer announced

Vivo V17 Review

Review

Vivo V17 Review

Most Popular

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions

Syska EarGo Review

Xiaomi Mijia Water Dispenser C1 launched for around Rs 2,020: Check features

Redmi K20 Android 10 update rolling out

Amazon sellers purchase fake reviews for Rs 1,200

Honor 9X, Honor Magic Watch 2 India launch in January 2020: Check features, expected price

Popular chat app ToTok is secret spying tool of UAE government: Report

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mijia Water Dispenser C1 launched for around Rs 2,020: Check features

News

Xiaomi Mijia Water Dispenser C1 launched for around Rs 2,020: Check features
Redmi K20 Android 10 update rolling out

News

Redmi K20 Android 10 update rolling out
OnePlus India expands offline retail presence with SRK Group: Report

News

OnePlus India expands offline retail presence with SRK Group: Report
Xiaomi launches 60W fast charger for around Rs 1,510: Check details

News

Xiaomi launches 60W fast charger for around Rs 1,510: Check details
Realme confirms working on a smartphone with 108MP sensor

News

Realme confirms working on a smartphone with 108MP sensor

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio Happy New Year Offers: 2,020 रुपये के प्रीपेड रिचार्ज पर मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

Realme भी भारत में लॉन्च करेगी 108 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा सेंसर वाला फोन

WhatsApp features in 2020 : नए साल में व्हाट्सएप में जुड़ेंगे ये नए फीचर्स 

दुनिया मना रही है हॉलिडे सीजन, गूगल ने भी बनाया डूडल

Realme X2 Pro का नया वेरिएंट 6GB RAM और 64GB स्टोरेज 27,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

News

Xiaomi Mijia Water Dispenser C1 launched for around Rs 2,020: Check features
News
Xiaomi Mijia Water Dispenser C1 launched for around Rs 2,020: Check features
Redmi K20 Android 10 update rolling out

News

Redmi K20 Android 10 update rolling out
Amazon sellers purchase fake reviews for Rs 1,200

News

Amazon sellers purchase fake reviews for Rs 1,200
Honor 9X, Honor Magic Watch 2 India launch in January 2020: Check features, expected price

News

Honor 9X, Honor Magic Watch 2 India launch in January 2020: Check features, expected price
Popular chat app ToTok is secret spying tool of UAE government: Report

News

Popular chat app ToTok is secret spying tool of UAE government: Report